24°
Lifestyle

Teething tablets linked to deaths available in Australia

15th Oct 2016 8:32 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TEETHING gels and tablets linked to deaths in the United States prompting a national recall are still on sale in Australia.

The homeopathic products including those from manufacturer Hyland's have been pulled from the shelves of major US chains including CVS.

Hyland's itself stopped selling the products on October 11 and issued an announcement to customers.

The US Food and Drug Administration is warning the products could pose a risk to infants and children.

It urges people to "stop using these products and dispose of any in their possession".

Chemist Warehouse in Australia continues to sell Hylands Baby Teething products on its website
Chemist Warehouse in Australia continues to sell Hylands Baby Teething products on its website

It initially warned against the products in 2010.

Time Magazine reports there were 400 reports of children having negative side effects after using the treatment.

"We are also aware of reports of 10 deaths during that time period that reference homeopathic teething products, though the relationship of these deaths to the homeopathic teething pills has not been determined and is currently under review," the FDA said.

They have been linked to seizures, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness, skin flushing, constipation, difficulty urinating or agitation."

The FDA is now investigating the products, which had not been evaluated in the US for use.

The company claims the products remain safe for use, despite stopping the sale of them in the US.

In Australia the Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets remain on the shelf at major retailers including Chemist Warehouse.

Read the full statement from Hyland's below:

October 11, 2016

Dear Moms and Dads,

For generations, we at Hyland's have been proud to offer safe, effective and natural health solutions to families like yours. In fact, for over 90 years, parents have trusted Hyland's teething medicines to ease the pain of teething in infants. We thank you for that longstanding trust.

It is therefore with much sadness that we share with you that we have chosen to discontinue the distribution of our Hyland's teething medicines in the United States.

This decision was made in light of the recent warning issued by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) against the use of homeopathic teething tablets and gels.

This warning has created confusion among parents and limited access to the medicines.

Our first commitment is to you, the parents who trust us every day with the wellbeing of your families. Putting you in a position of having to choose who to trust in the face of contradictory information is burdensome and undermines the FDA. We are committed to supporting you with quality homeopathic medicines as you tackle the incredibly challenging - and rewarding - role of raising your children.

Many retailers, because of the announcement, have chosen to stop selling homeopathic teething medicines in their stores while others have not. We are confident that any available Hyland's teething products, including those you already have, are safe for use.

Of course, parents who may have concerns should consult with their physicians before using any medicines, read labels carefully and follow all instructions.

For over 100 years, we have dedicated ourselves to providing families like yours and ours with the peace of mind that comes from having the choice of safe, gentle and reliable homeopathic medicines. We are proud of our heritage and expertise in the manufacture and distribution of quality FDA-regulated homeopathic medicines. As such, we look forward to the future of homeopathic medicines as we work in partnership with the FDA.

We are committed to setting the highest standards when it comes to caring for your children and grandchildren - and for our own. It's the foundation of this company. It's why we come to work every day. Thank you for letting Hyland's be part of your families.

With sincere appreciation,
The Hyland's Team of Employees

Topics:  editors picks hylands parenting teething

Cr Dan Stewart speaks his mind on Gympie council

Cr Dan Stewart speaks his mind on Gympie council

Cr Dan Stewart speaks his mind in a letter to the editor

Dennis Sisters out to impress in X Factor Monday night

Gympie's adopted songbirds Briannah and Tiana Dennis will be out to impress Iggy Azalea on The X Factor on Monday night.

Briannah and Tiana Dennis will be out to impress in X Factor

Jackass loves the crowd in 'huge coup' for Gympie

Jackass, with audience participants.

'It's bringing stuff that only comes to big cities to our region'

'You f***ing mongrel': meltdown over prison for food theft

The Gympie man was sentenced for stealing food from Coles Express in Gympie.

Gympie man's anger over prison sentence for stealing food

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Blaze trails with garage sales next weekend

Plenty of stuff will be on offer at the sale trail.

Get ready to grab a bargain next weekend.

Art is sexier than chocolate - or is it?

GREAT DEBATE: There are lots of events happening in Gympie for Rush, including the Great Art Debate at the gallery on Wednesday night.

Great Art Debate a delectable way to spend the evening

New award a 'spectacular' memorial to Ron Lawrence

WORK OF ART: Local craftswoman Deirdre Casparian will share her story quilt at this year's Gympie Rotary Quilt & Craft Spectacular.

Gympie Rotary adds new category to quilt and craft spectacular

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Dennis Sisters out to impress in X Factor Monday night

Gympie's adopted songbirds Briannah and Tiana Dennis will be out to impress Iggy Azalea on The X Factor on Monday night.

Briannah and Tiana Dennis will be out to impress in X Factor

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

25 fantastic acres close 2 town!

121 Old Goomboorian Road, Veteran 4570

4 1 6 $410,000

We have all heard the phrase as rare as hens teeth. Well that pretty much sums up this property! Useable scenic 25 acres with a 4 bedroom home, with good water...

a block 2 top the lot!

L7 Vanessa Court, Araluen 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! What are you waiting for! No better time than now to plan and build your new home on this great 1acre parklike block. ...

2 buy or not 2 buy? crazy not 2!

18 Derrilin Drive, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $250,000!

Attention all savvy buyers! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home to downsize in to. This is one nice, neat low maintenance home in a perfect...

80 acres with views + opportunity 2 do so much!

49 Gate Road, Canina 4570

3 1 4 $450,000

There is so much about this property to explain that here is a checklist to help you decide. Beautiful private 80 acres at the end of a no through road. Tick!

a magical property 2 entice all buyers!

6 Busby Street, Amamoor 4570

House 3 1 2 $305,000!

Quaint, cute, comfortable, cosy, homey, quirky, different, eclectic, are just some of the words that would describe this really lovely renovated property right in...

VACANT LAND - (Lot 5) 14 ROSE ROAD, SOUTHSIDE

14 Rose Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and ... $125,000

Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and Southside Shopping Centre is this 798m2 block of land. This new development is just...

VACANT LAND - (Lot 6) 12 ROSE ROAD, SOUTHSIDE

12 Rose Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and ... $125,000

Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and Southside Shopping Centre is this 798m2 block of land. This new development is just...

VACANT LAND - (Lot 4) 37 WATSON ROAD, SOUTHSIDE

37 Watson Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and ... $120,000

Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and Southside Shopping Centre is this 1715m2 block of land. This new development is just...

VACANT LAND - (Lot 9) 6 ROSE ROAD, SOUTHSIDE

6 Rose Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and ... $125,000

Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and Southside Shopping Centre is this 798m2 block of land. This new development is just...

SPACIOUS HOME!

41 Parsons Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $265,000

Here's your chance to get you and your family into this spacious home! Situated on 690m2 and located only minutes to the CBD, schools and the Gympie West shop.

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Good food, ghost stories, and a slice of local Gympie history

STILL STANDING: Kim Smith has looked after the old Queenslander for 20 years.

KINGSTON House still makes an impression after 115 years.

Big moves ahead for Gympie housing market

HOUSING BOOM: Agents are predicting big things for Gympie property in the near future

REAL estate agents are predicting big things for the housing market

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat