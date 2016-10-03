26°
Gympie teen swimming sensation blitzes Nationals

Tom Daunt
| 1st Oct 2016 1:08 PM
Troy Carlson has cemented himself as one of Queensland's best.
Troy Carlson has cemented himself as one of Queensland's best.

SWIMMING: Gympie swimming product Troy Carlson has claimed a swag of medals at the National age championships in Darwin winning gold in the medley relay, 200m butterfly, freestyle relay and all age relay as well as silver in the 50m and 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

Sponsored by Cooloola Family Chiropractic, the James Nash student has had success at all levels this year.

His Nationals campaign was made all the more impressive after a hectic schedule saw him compete in over 12 races for the meet, including heats and finals.

Carlson's results this year have cemented him as one of the top young talents in Australia but he said sometimes performing on the big stage takes a toll.

"Nationals are a step up, it can be nerve-wracking," he said.

"When you do the heats and you feel good, you then have to go back and handle your nerves for the finals."

Carlson will now turn his attention to the state age championships later this year in Brisbane.

The young gun will complete his usual eight session a week training regime with Sunshine Coast based coach Adrian Williams in Eummundi before the meet, which is held at the Chandler Aquatic Centre.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie, swimming, troy carlson

