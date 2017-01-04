Teen busker raises money for house fire victims

HEART OF GOLD: Mary-Helen Buchan sings for the Gamble family in Mary St this week.

Singing for the Gamble family

A YOUNG Gympie singer has taken to Mary St in a selfless attempt to raise money for the Gamble family after they lost their Lagoon Pocket home to fire on New Year's Day.

Armed with an acoustic guitar and a powerful voice, 14-year-old Mary-Helen Buchan braved the heat and the rain, performing for hours on end. Knowing Sam Gamble from school, Ms Buchan said she was hoping to present the money to the family at the end of the week.

"They don't know anything about this, I'm hoping to surprise them with this,” she said in between songs. I busk a lot, and I'm hoping to put that toward a good cause and help Sam and his family out.”

Ending her set with a guitar case full of generous donations from Gympie locals, Ms Buchan said she would be back to busk every day this week.

Register for Australia Day

GYMPIE region community groups and organisations planning Australia Day celebrations can register their events for free on the official Australia Day website.

Aimed at helping local community groups showcase their many Australia Day events, the website will serve as the go-to-guide for what's on right across the nation on January 26.

From barbeque brekkies to beach cricket showdowns and food festivals, users will be able to pinpoint events of interest within a 10km radius of their location. To register your event visit www.australiaday.org.au/qld

Lose weight

OVERWEIGHT and obese adult Queenslanders need to collectively lose 35.5 million kilos, an average of 15kg per person, to reach the healthy weight range.

The average Queenslander gained one kilo every three to four years over the past decade - one in four gained weight in the previous year alone.

About 45% of Queenslanders work to lose weight by reducing portion sizes, and 40% increase physical activity.