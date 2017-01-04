28°
News

Teen busker raises money for house fire victims

4th Jan 2017 5:27 PM
HEART OF GOLD: Mary-Helen Buchan sings for the Gamble family in Mary St this week.
HEART OF GOLD: Mary-Helen Buchan sings for the Gamble family in Mary St this week. Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Singing for the Gamble family

A YOUNG Gympie singer has taken to Mary St in a selfless attempt to raise money for the Gamble family after they lost their Lagoon Pocket home to fire on New Year's Day.

Armed with an acoustic guitar and a powerful voice, 14-year-old Mary-Helen Buchan braved the heat and the rain, performing for hours on end. Knowing Sam Gamble from school, Ms Buchan said she was hoping to present the money to the family at the end of the week.

"They don't know anything about this, I'm hoping to surprise them with this,” she said in between songs. I busk a lot, and I'm hoping to put that toward a good cause and help Sam and his family out.”

Ending her set with a guitar case full of generous donations from Gympie locals, Ms Buchan said she would be back to busk every day this week.

Register for Australia Day

GYMPIE region community groups and organisations planning Australia Day celebrations can register their events for free on the official Australia Day website.

Aimed at helping local community groups showcase their many Australia Day events, the website will serve as the go-to-guide for what's on right across the nation on January 26.

From barbeque brekkies to beach cricket showdowns and food festivals, users will be able to pinpoint events of interest within a 10km radius of their location. To register your event visit www.australiaday.org.au/qld

Lose weight

OVERWEIGHT and obese adult Queenslanders need to collectively lose 35.5 million kilos, an average of 15kg per person, to reach the healthy weight range.

The average Queenslander gained one kilo every three to four years over the past decade - one in four gained weight in the previous year alone.

About 45% of Queenslanders work to lose weight by reducing portion sizes, and 40% increase physical activity.

Gympie Times

Topics:  disaster fire and emergency house fire lagoon pocket

Dramatic scenes in Gympie police chase

Dramatic scenes in Gympie police chase

Police chase through Gympie ends in man's arrest in Watt St

'Epic night' fundraiser for Scott Hoare

SUPPORT: Former Gympie resident Scott Hoare, here with fiance Angie Minukos, was paralysed in a tragic accident in December.

Friends of Scott Hoare have organised a fundraiser.

Bluebottle, Irukandji onslaught could be over

PAINFUL: A washed-up bluebottle.

Up to 30 bluebottle stings daily at Rainbow Beach

Gympie stalker leaves woman too scared to leave house

STALKED: A 68-year-old Gympie woman has been left badly shaken after being followed home by a young man.

A 68-year-old Gympie woman was stalked home.

Local Partners

Teen busker raises money for house fire victims

A YOUNG Gympie singer has taken to Mary St in a selfless attempt to raise money for the Gamble family after they lost their home to fire last weekend

'He just slammed into me': Motorcyclists' everyday danger

EYES ON THE ROAD: Long-distance motorcycle rider Craig Buchan knows the dangers of travelling on two wheels. He's seen them first-hand.

TO put it bluntly, 2016 was a horrific year for motorcyclists.

Gig Guide: Your guide to entertainment around the Gympie Region this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Catch Oddball this Friday at Rainbow Beach.

Your guide for local entertainment this weekend.

'Epic night' fundraiser for Scott Hoare

SUPPORT: Former Gympie resident Scott Hoare, here with fiance Angie Minukos, was paralysed in a tragic accident in December.

Friends of Scott Hoare have organised a fundraiser.

Gympie celebrates with dancing and fireworks

Caitlyn Shadbolt will perform at the New Year's Eve Family Fun Night at Nelson Reserve.

Party will be a night to remember

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

SAMSUNG Electronics has unveiled what it says is the first television to reproduce 100 percent colour volume, even at the brightest levels

Your chance to win a horoscope diary

Win a diary

Gig Guide: Your guide to entertainment around the Gympie Region this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Catch Oddball this Friday at Rainbow Beach.

Your guide for local entertainment this weekend.

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

SCI-FI film's two resourceful leads can’t overcome screenplay.

CES 2017: 50 years on, are we better off with gadgets galore?

Almost half a century of technology from VCRs to robotics.

Remember when mobile phones were used to make phone calls?

Janet Jackson gives birth to first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson.

SINGER and her husband welcomed a baby boy to the world yesterday.

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG's new range of speakers.

The LOUDR CJ98 is capable of generating 3,500W

PEACEFUL AND PRIVATE COUNTRY LIVING

456 Beenham Valley Rd, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 3 1 4 $565,000

This is a very private retreat featuring a private and exclusive position in the sought-after Beenham Valley/Cedar Pocket district in the Gympie region, just a...

PERFECT WEEKEND GETAWAY

Wolvi 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $125,000

Do you need a weekend getaway but have a tight budget? Why not grab this private 2.15ha (approx. 5 acres) bush block. Situated in the sought after, high rainfall...

Sorensen Road Special

75 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 $255,000

This well-positioned split level family home has views over Gympie and surrounding areas. Situated on a 2000m2 gently sloping block. The solid brick home has a...

you will need 2 make your move with this 1!

11 Katies Lane, Greens Creek 4570

3 1 5 $359,000!

How nice is this property on almost 5 acres in the sought after Eastern side of Gympie. If you are looking for that WOW factor in the country, something a little...

SPACIOUS HOME!

41 Parsons Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $265,000

Here's your chance to get you and your family into this spacious home! Situated on 690m2 and located only minutes to the CBD, schools and the Gympie West shop.

MULTI UNITS - Low Maintenance

Southside 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $1,300,000

ILL HEALTH FORCES SALE This solid investment of 9 Units (3 stand alone buildings) of block construction, consisting of various rents and sizes - 3 x 1 bedroom and...

a view 2 inspire!

L227 Irvine Road, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $185,000!

Would you look at THAT! Prime acreage close to town with a spectacular view. Imagine waking up to this picture. Rolling green hills as far as the eye can see!

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!!!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $228,000

Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms Hardiplank and brick home could be yours NOW. Some of the features...

SPACIOUS AND MODERN!

96 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Located in one of the most wanted locations in Gympie, is this beautifully renovated brick family home with space to spare. Consisting of 4 bedrooms all with...

BE VERY QUICK OR MISS OUT

20 Stewart Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid 3 bedroom timber home is perfect for the first home buyer or renovator to move right in. Situated on a 711m2 gently sloping block close to all...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!