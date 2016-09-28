25°
News

'Tattoo was the biggest mistake of my life'

Emma Reid
| 29th Sep 2016 7:02 AM
TATTOO: Laura Pannell with her son Jecht Kear, with his hand prints from when he was a newborn.
TATTOO: Laura Pannell with her son Jecht Kear, with his hand prints from when he was a newborn. Mike Knott BUN280916JECHT1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TIN Can Bay woman Lara Pannell is calling out to the community to help to fix the biggest mistake of her life.

What was supposed to be a permanent reminder of the birth of her first son has ended in Miss Pannell hiding the embarrassment from the world.

The 25-year-old regrets letting her former brother-in-law "practice" tattooing a large set of baby hand prints onto her back.

Miss Pannell has entered a competition to have this mistake fixed so she can proudly walk down the aisle in a backless dress to marry her sweet heart.

The tattoo is spread across her back and along with the "hand prints" there is heart and her son's name and date of birth.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"It was a backyard tattoo," she said

"He was setting up a business and needed to do some practice work - I don't think he ended up getting into tattooing in the end."

Her sister Crystal Pannell said Lara had lost a lot of confidence because of somebody's dodgy art work.

The competition is being run by a Tewantin tattoo shop BigFish Tattoo as an opening promotion.

 

Owner and sole artist Jeffrey Robinson said he was shocked by the amount of entries and it showed the amount of regret people had after getting a unprofessional tattoo.

"Based on the response and the comments I can say most people were either; young, drunk or just had a friend do it," Mr Robinson said.

"It really surprised me how many people got the tattoos when they were under 18.

"The problem with that is - it's illegal as you can't give a tattoo without a licence and it's not easy to get one."

 

FIX IT: BigFish Tattoo is running a competition to help fix tattoo nightmares like Lara Parnell&#39;s.
FIX IT: BigFish Tattoo is running a competition to help fix tattoo nightmares like Lara Parnell's. Contributed

He said it was easy enough for people to access tattooing equipment on the internet through eBay which concerned him.

"It's a worry about diseases - I can't imagine people getting a tattoo on the couch," he said.

"It's a very serious problem and I am now trying to help some of these people."

The artist has been tattooing for four years and said he practised on his own leg and said people should avoid being practised on in the backyard.

 

FIX UP: Tattoo artist Jeffrey Robinson is running a competition to help fix people&#39;s tattoo nightmares.
FIX UP: Tattoo artist Jeffrey Robinson is running a competition to help fix people's tattoo nightmares. Contributed

"To get in the industry you have to do an apprenticeship and practice on fake skin or pig skin," Mr Robinson said.

"It's a very series process to get into the industry and people shouldn't always go with the cheapest either."

Miss Pannell urged people to learn from her mistake and stay clear of backyard jobs.

"Pay the money and get it done right - it's with you for life," she said.

The competition is open until Friday and the winner will be decided by the number of likes on the Facebook page.

For more information go to www.facebook.com/thebigfishtattoo/ to help Lara fix her mistake vote for number 12.

Gympie Times

Topics:  facebook, tattoo, tattoo parlour

Mobile tourism: We're the best in Qld and getting better

Mobile tourism: We're the best in Qld and getting better

Caravanners and campers spent more than 1.9 million nights in the Gympie-Sunshine Coast region last financial year.

'Gonna' be a good night Sunday

GOT A FEELING: Justice Crew will be performing in Gympie at the Civic Centre as part of the Rush Festival this Sunday.

The wait is nearly over for the gang from Justice Crew's Concert

Objection overruled on council inquiry call

OUT OF ORDER: Gympie councillor Glen Hartwig has been ruled out of order in his attempt to have open council discussion on his call for an inquiry.

Council inquiry discussion gagged

'Tattoo was the biggest mistake of my life'

TATTOO: Laura Pannell with her son Jecht Kear, with his hand prints from when he was a newborn.

Woman asks for help in competition to fix 'backyard tattoo'

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Don't fret: that old mandolin magic is back

TUNING UP: Some of the many musicians involved in a previous Mandolin Magic event.

Mandolin Magic workshops and concert

Latest deals and offers

Disney to remake 'The Lion King', and it's live-action

Disney to remake 'The Lion King', and it's live-action

DISNEY'S circle of life remakes continues with the news that animated favourite The Lion King is next in their priority remake queue.

The Dixie Chicks to headlline 2017 CMC Rocks festival

US country music group The Dixie Chicks.

ORGANISERS move festival dates to lock in US country music stars.

What's on the big screen this week

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

DENZEL Washington returns in a shoot-em-up Western.

Our funny bachelor bows out

The Bachelorette contestant Aaron Brady from Golden Beach. Supplied by Channel 10.

COAST marketing executive eliminated from The Bachelorette.

'Gonna' be a good night Sunday

GOT A FEELING: Justice Crew will be performing in Gympie at the Civic Centre as part of the Rush Festival this Sunday.

The wait is nearly over for the gang from Justice Crew's Concert

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

Homer Simpson visits the Sydney Opera House.

ANIMATION favourite gets attacked by seagulls in viral video.

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

Rodger Corser stars in the TV series Doctor Doctor.

RURAL medical drama finds a loyal following.

need 2 be quick with this 1!

4 McMahon Lane, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 1 $215,000!

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! This property is just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price. Looking for just a great...

UNIQUE RUSTIC RETREAT!!

41 Damm Road, Downsfield 4570

House 4 2 2 $449,000

Sandy Creek Retreat!! Did you ever want to own your own unique piece of paradise, but without the hard work....This 30 acres parcel of land offers an idyllic...

QUALITY 30 ACRES WITH A 3 BEDROOM HOUSE

240 Shadbolt Rd, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 3 1 3 Offers Over...

This private 30 Acre property is located in the popular Mothar Mountain area just 10 minutes from Gympie. Featuring a 3 bedroom home with open plan living...

12 x GREAT INVESTMENT UNITS

Units 1-12 Currambine Ave, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $2,100,000

These spacious units offer many benefits but without all of the worry and upkeep of a house. The living areas have servery access from the kitchen and sliding...

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE OPPORTUNITY

Lot 38 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

Residential Land First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your ... $259,000

First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your brand new home on a beautiful affordable 4.94 acre block. This great block has power and phone...

A UNIQUE WELL PRESENTED ESTATE

Lots Sovereign Heights Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

PRIME SUBDIVISION SITE

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 $349,000

Rarely do properties of this nature come onto the market with the opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory Heights. This property has the...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY - RIVER FRONTAGE !!

1815 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

4 2 4 Auction

Executive brick home on approximately 70 acres, fully air-conditioned with river frontage to the Mary River. This is surplus to government needs and presents a...

Just metres to the surf beach

1/6 Indigo Avenue, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $560,000

Absolutely perfect location, just 200 metres from the patrolled surf beach and literally around the corner from the main street, shops and cafes. Children's park...

Gympie Century 21 owner forges his own path

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: Billy Mitchell (right) with Queensland franchise manager at Century 21, Glenn Stanton.

It's been a meteoric rise over the past few years for Billy Mitchell

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Highway upgrade drives momentum in affordable market

Accessibility and affordability are keeping interest high

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'