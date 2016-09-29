25°
Talented young musicians hitting all the right notes

Jacob Carson | 29th Sep 2016 4:39 PM
PITCH PERFECT: Gympie High School Students Eliza Parker and Sarah Thomas ahead of their big weekend at the Conservatorium in Brisbane.
PITCH PERFECT: Gympie High School Students Eliza Parker and Sarah Thomas ahead of their big weekend at the Conservatorium in Brisbane.

FOR ANY young musician the chance to study and play alongside some of the best conductors in Australia and the world is a rare opportunity.

It's why Gympie high school students Eliza Parker and Sarah Thomas won't be taking things lightly when they head to the Conservatorium of Music this weekend.

"It's a whole new level of technical ability and professionalism they have going on there,” 17-year-old Eliza says.

A talented multi-instrumentalist, her proficiency on the clarinet was what secured her fourth trip to Brisbane as part of the State Honours Ensemble Program.

"It isn't just an extra-curricular activity for these guys - there's a genuine passion on display and that excites me.”

The SHEP program invites more than 1700 promising student musicians from across the state for a range of programs taking place across the year.

Students who excel in their fields are nominated by their teachers to head to Brisbane for a range of workshops and performances across a number of days.

For Eliza, who is no stranger to SHEP, the ability to pursue music on such a high level is more than just a creative pursuit.

"There's a genuine sense of community amongst a lot of the musicians I know,” she says.

"In addition to the travel, it's a great chance to become a part of a world I maybe wouldn't have seen otherwise.”

For Year 7 James Nash High student Sarah however, 2016 marks her first year in the program.

"I've been playing violin for six years now and I love it, and the chance to work with professionals is awesome,” she says.

Not just content with excelling in music, Sarah has thrown herself into a variety of creative pursuits, performing at an outstanding level belying her young age.

Her strong performances in instrumental and vocal music, theatre and mime (to name a few) also earned Sarah a $500 bursary from the Gympie and District Eisteddfod Association.

"The money is actually going help out to cover the costs of accommodation over the weekend,” she says.

Despite seeing music as a source of leisure both girls will be rising to meet SHEP's high expectations.

"When you're playing with a band that big, there are so many more things to be aware of,” Parker says.

"It's not just an experience, it's a challenge.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  conservatorium of music, james nash state high school, musicians

