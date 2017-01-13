Take to the Verandah to relax

NOW OPEN: Owner and manager Lois Irwin in the forecourt of the new Verandah motel. TOP RIGHT: It's easy to find, just follow the signs and Lois welcomes inspections. ABOVE RIGHT: Getting comfy in one of the modern, newly decorated and spacious rooms available at the Verandah Motel.

IT'S been four years in the making, but the Verandah Motel is now open for business.

Owner and manager Lois Irwin said early indications have been very positive and Lois is confident in the appeal of the venture.

The boutique-style motel on the corner of Horseshoe Bend and Ray St consists of eight modern rooms - a twin single, a wheelchair friendly/family room with connecting door to the king room and five standard queen rooms.

For Lois it was important to go with the locals wherever possible.

"During construction I have successfully managed to use mostly local trades, services and material suppliers. This was important to me,” she said.

Support from family and friends and importantly Gympie Regional Council and her neighbours meant the process was a smooth one.

"I was very fortunate to have a great group, family and friends included, to help construct the motel, also the support of council, and my lovely neighbours along the way was much appreciated.”

In addition to the eight modern and well-appointed rooms, Lois had the original Queenslander homestead on the block moved and modified and it now serves as the reception and owner /manager's residence.

"The rooms are new, modern and very comfortable with large open showers and spacious ensuites.

"We offer a complimentary light breakfast of fruit and raisin toast, also unlimited wifi is available, car parking is at your door and there are no stairs - it's all on one level.

"Inspection of the rooms is invited, so you can recommend us to friends and family with confidence,” she said.

The location, too, while unusual, has its perks.

"Having a motel off the highway is not the norm, however we are still very close to town and obviously offer a quieter alternative for our customers. The proximity to hospitals and related services is convenient and very accessible.”

And building a motel in the Gympie area was an obvious choice for Lois.

"Personally I think Gympie is a great town with an interesting history and is located within a short drive to amazing locations like Noosa, Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay to name a few.

"The local business people are so helpful and friendly and with people moving to the area, the future is looking as interesting as the past. Here's to 2017 and beyond,” she said.

But is wasn't always smooth sailing.

When she originally put the idea in 2012 to planning consultant Greg Martoo, he suggested there may be some resistance to the concept.

"He originally didn't think it would be well received by council but suggested a concept plan be drawn and submitted.”

After working with a consultant, she was able to come up with something to make everyone happy.

"The concept was actually well received and, after a series of changes, was approved,” Lois said.