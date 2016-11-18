Take a nostalgia trip when Ol' 55 rolls into town

ROCK ON: Frankie J Holden will be in Gympie next weekend to shake, rattle and roll.

IT'S time to bring out the pomade, rev up the Cadillac and put on your blue suede shoes with Frankie J Holden and Ol' 55 roaring into town next weekend.

Bringing their trademark blend of high-energy rock 'n' roll and a distinctly Aussie sense of humour, fans can expect one hell of a night out.

"It's going to be a great treat for fans, we've got the original lineup back together,” says frontman Frankie J Holden.

"Unfortunately our original drummer Geoff Pummer passed away, but we'll be in capable hands with Freddie Strauks from Skyhooks taking over.”

Now approaching nearly 40 years since first starting the band, Mr Holden said getting Ol' 55 back together in rehearsals was easier than originally thought.

"It's actually been great, kind of like going back to high school - except we've all got grey hair now,” he says.

"But we've all managed to slip back into the roles we played - the funny man, the leader - and the voices all still blend together and sound great.”

The key to longevity, he argued, was maintaining a sense of humour and energy throughout the gigs.

It also helped that the music itself - honouring the early rock 'n' roll of the '50s still attracts a wide audience.

"The echoes of the music can be found in a lot of modern stuff,” Mr Holden says.

"There's almost a science to this - this note after this note awakens something in your brain.”

Ol' 55 will be taking to the Pavilion at the Gympie Showgrounds on November 27 as part of the Rush Festival.

Tickets are $55 per person and are available from rushfestival.com.au