Take a hot summer snap and you could win big

LET'S face it, it's happened to you - you've had the perfect idea for a summer holiday photo only to see it all fall to pieces once you press the button.

If it's underexposed, focused on that palm tree in the background or everyone's favourite - the red-eye special, there are any number of things that can turn your photos sour.

But fear not, with the Gympie Times' I am Summer competition in full swing, we asked local photographer and contributor Leeroy Todd for his best photo tips.

"Anybody can take an amazing photo, it's just a question of knowing what to look out for,” he says.

"While we could go into the more technical aspects, there are just some simple things anybody can do straight away.”

Leeroy's Top 5 for a great Summer photo:

1: Always pay attention to your light source

2: Have a main subject(s),

3: Keep your background clear and free of distractions

4: Tell a story with your photo, don't just point and shoot

5: Have fun, enjoy it and keep in the moment

So, before you go fiddling with all of those extra buttons on your camera, Mr Todd says the most important thing was to focus on what you're pointing it at in the first place.

"The lighting is integral, you're not going to want anything too harsh in the background which can put people in shadow,” he says.

"Always have a main subject or subjects and keep your background as clear as possible too.”

Photographer Leeroy Todd said anybody can take a great Summer photo. Leeroy Todd

The most important tips to take away though?

Tell a story, and have fun with it.

Ever since he picked up his first DSLR about three years ago, Mr Todd has been able to pursue his passion to make a living, something he says he's thankful for every day.

Beyond the casual hobbyists, Mr Todd says those who were looking to pursue the craft seriously would also do well to invest in some lessons before dropping some serious cash

"I did a course with Jeff Powell, who is down on the Sunshine Coast,” he adds.

"I definitely benefited from having that base line of knowledge.”

Now working the freelancer life, he credits his busy schedule for giving him time to learn and grow.

"People ask me pretty regularly how to take better photos and the answer is always the same,” he says.

"The only way to be a better photographer is to take photos - it's all about who's using the camera.”

