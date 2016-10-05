29°
News

More Australian cars affected in worldwide airbag recall

Luke Mortimer
| 5th Oct 2016 9:18 AM Updated: 12:16 PM
If car owners have concerns about the Takata airbag recall, they should contact their local dealership or the manufacturer of their vehicle.
If car owners have concerns about the Takata airbag recall, they should contact their local dealership or the manufacturer of their vehicle.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS the world's largest automotive recall continues, Honda has urged vehicle owners to book in at a dealership or face injury due to faulty airbags.

Recall campaign notification letters have again been sent to customers via mail warning of the "potential concern" with certain model's "front passenger airbag deflator".

Other makes affected by the recall, which affects millions of vehicles worldwide, include Toyota, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Mazda, Nissan, General Motors, Ford, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

"... it was observed that reduced propellant density within the inflator has the potential to cause an abnormal airbag deployment in the event of an accident, potentially increasing the risk of injury," the letter reads.

"As a precautionary measure, the passenger airbag inflator will be replaced free of charge."

 

An example of the letters Honda is sending to customers (personal details removed), reminding them of the Takata airbag defect and action required.
An example of the letters Honda is sending to customers (personal details removed), reminding them of the Takata airbag defect and action required. Contributed

Japanese airbag manufacturer Takata Corporation has conceded there is a defect in its air bag deflators.

Ruptures have been blamed for at least eight deaths and more than 100 injuries internationally since the recall first began as far back as 2009.

Honda has described the extensive recall as an "unprecedented challenge for the automotive industry".

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has published a list of the current Takata airbag recalls.

If car owners have concerns, they should contact their local dealership or the manufacturer of their vehicle.

RACQ Technical and Safety Policy technical researcher Russell Manning previously advised Australian owners not to panic.

It's understood no deaths or injuries have been recorded in Australia due to the airbag defect.

Excessive moisture is thought to be the cause of the defect, Takata said in a statement on June 23, 2014.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  airbags, bmw and mercedes benz., defect, editors picks, ford, general motors, honda, mazda, mitsubishi, nissan, recall, subaru, takata, toyota

10 films you can't miss at this year's Heart of Gold Festival

10 films you can't miss at this year's Heart of Gold...

WITH the 2016 Heart of Gold Festival kicking off tomorrow, artistic director Emily Avila gives us her top 10 picks for the programme.

Free info session on diabetes

HELP IS AT HAND: A free information session on Type 2 diabetes could help sufferers improve their life.

Free information session is available to help sufferers of diabetes

Blamed for near drowning, man speaks up 50 years later

Stan Betts has spoken up about his role in an incident at the Gympie pool almost 50 years after the event.

Stan Betts has spoken up over false blame half a century ago

Woman found dead with toddler died of natural causes

BODY FOUND: Police investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the presence of a female toddler, thought to be three or four.

Woman's body found at Gunalda - child present but unhurt

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

TIM Burton film has a great cast and will entertain the family, but it doesn't hold up to most of Burton's other work.

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

Ben Stiller has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago at the age of 48.

BEN Stiller was "scared" when diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell open up in the first joint interview.

Bindi Irwin talks about her "soulmate" and whether she is engaged

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME PRICED TO SELL!!

10 Helen Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 1 $298,000

This fabulous property new to the market and priced to sell must be viewed and you'll be so pleased you did. Located just behind the Southside Shopping Centre in...

GREAT LIFESTYLE..GREAT PRICE

Lot 366 Arboreleven Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land * Glenwood Estate * Tranquil and Private * Country Living * Level ... $68,000

* Glenwood Estate * Tranquil and Private * Country Living * Level Bush Block * Flood Free * Allotment size 7759m2 * Only mins to School, Highway, IGA * 30 Mins to...

A SPECIAL PLACE

Gootchie 4650

Rural 3 1 3 $740000

Ever dreamt of living on the land far away from the madding crowds yet close enough to enjoy the benefits of the coast? With no close neighbours this "island of...

POSITION, SIZE &amp; VIEWS

10 Smerdon Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $273,000

We are pleased to announce this appealing brick home is now on the market to finalise the Estate. Located in the superb Smerdon Road, this property is positioned...

AN OASIS IN SUBURBIA!

10a Louisa Lane, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

If modern comfort with that character filled warmth that only a post war home can provide is what you are looking for, then this is the home for you. Situated in a...

CHARMING CLASSIC

23 Minya Road, The Palms 4570

House 3 1 2 $297,000

I would like present 23 Minya Road. This classic but modern Western Red Cedar property has lots of appealing features to offer. Positioned between the trees...

RENOVATORS DELIGHT WITH FANTASTIC VIEWS!

1 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $269,000

This home may need a little TLC, but the position and view will win you over. Situated up high above the new aquatics centre is a highset four bedroom brick...

LIFESTYLE AT ITS BEST

136 Tamaree Road, Tamaree 4570

House 4 2 3 $395,000

This immaculate property offers the very best of both worlds, comfortable country living on the doorstep of town. The lush 3.63 acre property has lovely manicured...

LIME STREET LIVING

3 Lime Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $245,000

This Lime Street property is filled with character. Wooden floors, casement windows and French doors are featured throughout the property. Consisting of three...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Builder and roofer are cleared in faded roof case

CLEARED: a Gympie builder has been cleared of blame for sunscreen damage to a roof.

Gympie builder cleared over sunscreen damage claim

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Gympie Century 21 owner forges his own path

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: Billy Mitchell (right) with Queensland franchise manager at Century 21, Glenn Stanton.

It's been a meteoric rise over the past few years for Billy Mitchell