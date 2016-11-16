Sweet New Business

WINNING: Jess McCubbin (right) with the University of the Sunshine Coast representative Angeline Medland after the win on Thursday night.

JESS McCubbin was thrilled to win the 2016 Bendigo Bank Gympie Chamber of Commerce New Business of the Year category.

A re-branding of her business from Sweet Treats by Jessie to Jessie & Co. has meant she is now able to branch out to incorporate other elements, besides organic and freshly made cakes and confectioneries.

Jess said her unique business was different because she only used high quality organic and free range ingredients.

And this is something she likes to emphasise.

"With other companies this is an option.

"I thought it should be standard.”

Gaining the win for New Business validated to Jess that she is on the right track.

"It's come as a big shock. It's unbelievable.

"Those judges believe in what I believe in,” she said.

Jess describes herself as a self-taught baker and says her business has been a rocket ride to success.

"Despite only being in business 19 months it has undergone major changes in this time.

"Since starting with Sweet Treats by Jessie, my current sales have tripled and I am booked roughly three months in advance,” she said

The name change to Jessie & Co. meant she could expand her services to include catering and event planning.

She attributes her success to listening to her customers.

"Jessie & Co. boasts a 100 per cent customer satisfaction rating,” she said.

"My largest goal with Jessie & Co. is to open my own store that will provide a professional space for my current catering business and allow everyday trading of my product lines and edible goods.

"This goal is currently in development with a business model in place,” she said.