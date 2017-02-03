Suspended sentence for continually ignoring court orders

MULTIPLE bail breaches and resisting arrest has landed a 25-year-old Gympie man a suspended jail sentence.

Failing to appear at court for the charge on January 9, Charley John Druce was eventually located lying on a couch at a residence on January 29.

When police approached, he became aggressive and began yelling at the officers when they tried to arrest him, stepping back towards the kitchen and saying he "was not going to be handcuffed”.

A struggle ensued between Druce and police, ending back on the couch with Druce taken into custody.

Sitting in the dock, Druce argued he "didn't know he had to turn up” as the police prosecutor said he had "been given a number of opportunities” to appear in court but "decided not to show up”.

The charges related to a November 22 incident when Druce was found on property he claimed was his father's, in possession of a plastic water pipe, a broke glass pipe and 0.4g of marijuana. Although he told police "he was allowed to be there”, he was charged with trespassing.

Druce's lawyer Mark Oliver told Gympie Magistrates Court "drugs are a significant issue in my client's life”, describing him as "depressed and angry” and relying on Centrelink payments to survive.

Sentencing Druce to four months and seven days jail, wholly suspended, Magistrate Graham Hillan said Druce had "failed to comply in any way” with court orders, including not undertaking a single hour of a previous 40-hour community service sentence.