Surprise alcohol reading wrecks Inskip family break

AN INSKIP Point camper who had one drink too many is finding her mistake may make a nightmare out of her family's Queensland holiday.

The petite Melbourne visitor also found body mass can be an important factor in drink driving matters when she blew just over 0.07%, about one drink over the 0.05% blood alcohol limit.

"I was surprised to find I was over the limit," Janelle Houston, 37, told Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

"I really thought I was right to drive," she said.

But a fine will be the least of her worries, as she discovered when told the minimum driving disqualification was one month.

"We're from Melbourne," she said.

"I'm camping with my husband, a child and a dog.

"My husband has a medical condition which does not allow him to drive at this stage."

She said the family did not have the option of staying put at Inskip Point for a month or so waiting until her husband could get his licence back.

She said it would be necessary to find stable accommodation for a month and that would require a licence.

Magistrate M Baldwin said her only option would be to adjourn the case to allow Houston to find longer term accommodation.

"You can plead guilty in any court in Queensland," she said.

But she warned she could not guarantee another magistrate would only impose the minimum disqualification.

"You can either go home and be back here on January 19, or (if you stay in Queensland) I would accept a guilty plea in writing.

"There is nothing else I can do," she said, adjourning the case to Thursday week.