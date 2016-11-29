HEALTH ALERT: Measles confirmed on Sunshine Coast

BREAKING: Health authorities have issued an urgent warning after a woman was diagnosed with measles after returning form a trip overseas.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service advised people to be on the lookout for measles symptoms, especially if they were close to the woman while she was unknowingly infectious.

The woman flew into Brisbane on Cathay Pacific flight CS157 from Hong Kong on November 21.

On November 24, between 2.30pm and 6pm, she visited Sunshine Plaza, MoJo's Café at Cotton Tree and Aldi Maroochydore.

She was also at Eckersley Medical Centre at 11.10am on November 23 and 3.50pm on November 25.

Sunshine Coast GPs and hospitals have been notified of the possibility of measles cases presenting.

Public Health Physician Dr Margaret Young said information had been sent to the venues.

"It is important to make clear that these businesses have not been responsible for causing any risk to public health," Dr Young said.

"We appreciate the cooperation we have received from management of these establishments in helping get the message out.

"Individuals born before 1966 and people who have had two doses of a measles containing vaccine (MMR vaccine) generally have good levels of long term protection against measles.

"People who are susceptible to measles include those who are not fully vaccinated and those too young to be vaccinated (less than 12 months of age)."

Measles is a highly infectious and serious viral infection that causes high fever, cough, runny nose, sore eyes, then a red spotty rash a few days later.

It is often a severe disease and occasionally measles has dangerous complications.

It is spread by tiny droplets in the air or by contact with infected secretions from the nose or mouth.

"If you are sick with high fever and other features of measles, phone ahead to inform the practice that you may have measles, so that processes are in place to protect other patients from exposure," Dr Young said.