30°
News

Sunny welcome for solar power interest

Arthur Gorrie
| 23rd Dec 2016 6:10 PM
SOLAR FARM: Gympie Regional Council will extend a sunny welcome for a rumoured solar farm at Lower Wonga
SOLAR FARM: Gympie Regional Council will extend a sunny welcome for a rumoured solar farm at Lower Wonga

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BRIGHT, warm and sunny welcome is promised for investors in a rumoured solar power venture near Lower Wonga, Mayor Mick Curran has promised.

"As a council we are certainly focused on long-term sustainability and jobs and growth for the region.

"We would welcome the chance to discuss these opportunities with solar farm investors,” Cr Curran told The Gympie Times.

The mayor's comments were in response to claims in the area of unusually strong interest in Lower Wonga properties, with some claims of actual sales of smaller areas of land near the Widgee turn-off from the Wide Bay Hwy.

The emergence of solar power generation is a significant new industry in Australia.

The sunny optimism about a possible renewable power industry for Gympie region - Lower Wonga in particular - comes as privately operated solar power generating projects gain increased attention and credibility.

One project, touted as Queensland's biggest solar farm, has already begun generating and feeding electricity back into the grid. That project, built with the support of the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, has been built at Barcaldine, a representative said this week.

The ARENA representative said the Barcaldine Remote Community Solar Farm had potential to produce enough renewable energy to power about 9000 households.

It was expected to reach full generation by the end of next week, he said.

The farm was developed by Elecnor Australia with funding from ARENA and debt finance from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

The organisation plans to build another 12 large-scale solar farms across Australia next year.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie regional council lower wonga solar farm solar power

Crash trauma and RSPCA call for help - news in brief

Crash trauma and RSPCA call for help - news in brief

Traumatic injuries from crash and RSPCA's Christmas call for help

IN PICTURES: Summer fun at Nelson Reserve

Colby Brierly in the middle of an impressive flip.

Gympie locals taking a spin at the end of the year.

Police seek owner of missing tool

Police are searching for the owner of this lost tool.

POLICE are searching for the owner of a lost power tool.

Gympie gets NBN ready

Construction on NBN connectivity has ramped up in Gympie.

NBN connectivity increases in Gympie.

Local Partners

St Peter's decks the halls for a very special show

Christmas trees of all shapes, sizes and colours stretch up and down the sides of the church.

Plate up this Christmas with local Gympie flavours

SELLING OUT: Tracey Brown from the Gympie Meat Hall holds up one of the few Christmas hams she has left in store.

Christmas is around the corner, and Gympie's best is on the menu.

What's on around Gympie this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary December 20-24

WHAT'S ON: 5 great things to do this weekend

Gympie singer Emma Beau with local guitarist Jake Whittaker entertains the crowd last year's Christmas in the Park celebrations at Nelson Reserve.

Christmas in the Park, markets and more

Pumped for new store, business 'bursting at the seams'

Jake Frampton is celebrating moving Coolooa Pump and Irrigation to its new Station Rd store.

Cooloola Pump and Irrigation is moving to a new home.

Pitt: Jolie has no "self-regulating mechanism" in divorce

Pitt: Jolie has no "self-regulating mechanism" in divorce

BRAD Pitt has hit out at Angelina Jolie for not putting their kids' best interests first, in court documents seeking to have certain paperwork kept private.

IN PICTURES: Summer fun at Nelson Reserve

Colby Brierly in the middle of an impressive flip.

Gympie locals taking a spin at the end of the year.

MOVIE REVIEW: La La Land is a great date movie

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

IT'S easy to fall for this film’s charm and romantic tone.

Oprah explains her weight loss success

Oprah Winfrey has lost 40 lbs.

MOVIE REVIEW: Why Him? will have you asking why this?

Bryan Cranston and James Franco in a scene from the movie Why Him?

The only bearable moments are thanks to a very talented cast.

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Ryan Gosling has revealed he and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray and his brothers are creating a Caddyshack bar

DUAL LIVING!!

4 Outlook Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $319,000

Tick every box on your must-have wish list with this sensational family home, where space, quality and location combine beautifully in one amazing package. This...

Privet, Quiet and Convenient Living

156 Hill Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 2 1 6 $350,000

Welcome to 156 Hill Road Mothar Mountain, featuring 12 Hectares (approx 30 acres) flood free in a prime location. Elevated and gently undulating with a wide flat...

WALK-IN WALK-OUT!!

38 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $299,500

Self sustainable lifestyle with solar system, dam and 2 bores. * Low set Qlder style home with wide verandahs front, back and side * Unlimited water creates a...

CUL-DE- SAC POSITION !!

7 Bellflower Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $290,000

This low-set brick home is tucked away in a great position, within walking distance to schools and local shop with bus stop close-by. * Shady patios at the front...

DOESN&#39;T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!

152 Lawson Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant ... $198,000

An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant land in the beautiful sought after Pie Creek Area. Welcome to 152 Lawson Road Pie Creek! A...

BRAND NEW HOME ON ACREAGE

54 Gaunt Road, Glenwood 4570

House 2 1 $179,000

Retired or first home buyer, this is for you. This well presented two bedroom steel framed home which has never been lived in and situated on almost two acres is...

STUNNING ACREAGE PROPERTY

67 Reid Road, Widgee 4570

House 3 2 5 $449,000

Spectacular views, immaculate breathtaking home, deep swimming hole in the crystal clear creek, large sheds and plenty of storage. The home consists of 3 large...

PERFECT WEEKENDER OR HOBBY FARM

Mount Urah 4650

Rural 3 2 10 $325,000

Escape the maddening crowd with this private piece of paradise. 250 acres (101.3ha) of undulating country situated approximately 45 minutes from Gympie and 35...

timber lovers dream 2 inspire!

20 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $279,000!

Looking for a one of a kind property? One that has its own unique piece of Gympie history, one with a classic Queenslander home loaded with unique features and...

HUGE OPPORTUNITY IN THE MARY VALLEY!!!

54 Gilldora Rd, Gilldora 4570

House 3 1 OFFERS

This 24.48ha (more or less) block has come to the market and offers a fabulous opportunity for the astute buyer looking for acreage in the picturesque Mary Valley.

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!