Sunny welcome for solar power interest

SOLAR FARM: Gympie Regional Council will extend a sunny welcome for a rumoured solar farm at Lower Wonga

A BRIGHT, warm and sunny welcome is promised for investors in a rumoured solar power venture near Lower Wonga, Mayor Mick Curran has promised.

"As a council we are certainly focused on long-term sustainability and jobs and growth for the region.

"We would welcome the chance to discuss these opportunities with solar farm investors,” Cr Curran told The Gympie Times.

The mayor's comments were in response to claims in the area of unusually strong interest in Lower Wonga properties, with some claims of actual sales of smaller areas of land near the Widgee turn-off from the Wide Bay Hwy.

The emergence of solar power generation is a significant new industry in Australia.

The sunny optimism about a possible renewable power industry for Gympie region - Lower Wonga in particular - comes as privately operated solar power generating projects gain increased attention and credibility.

One project, touted as Queensland's biggest solar farm, has already begun generating and feeding electricity back into the grid. That project, built with the support of the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, has been built at Barcaldine, a representative said this week.

The ARENA representative said the Barcaldine Remote Community Solar Farm had potential to produce enough renewable energy to power about 9000 households.

It was expected to reach full generation by the end of next week, he said.

The farm was developed by Elecnor Australia with funding from ARENA and debt finance from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

The organisation plans to build another 12 large-scale solar farms across Australia next year.