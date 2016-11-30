Summer to strike with storms, heatwave this week

GOT A HEAT WAVE: Gympie is set to swelter through temperatures reaching 40 degrees this week.

GYMPIE will swelter through its first summer heatwave this week, with temperatures forecast to reach 40 degrees.

Residents who haven't already planned to be near a water body or air conditioning on Friday and Saturday may want to think again.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has predicted Gympie will experience low-intensity heatwave conditions from Wednesday before severe heatwave conditions set in from Thursday.

Maximum daily temperatures are set to rise through the week, with today's top temperature of 33 degrees expected to increase to 40 degrees on Friday and 39 on Saturday.

Australian Medical Association (AMA) Queensland president Dr Chris Zappala warned heatwaves can kill.

"Heatwaves are the most deadly natural phenomenon in Australia, claiming hundreds of lives each year," Dr Zappala said.

But the region is in the firing line of storms before it faces the worst of the heat.

The BOM has warned of a possible gusty storm today in the afternoon or evening, and a possible thunderstorm tomorrow later in the day.

Tomorrow presents the best chance for some cooling rain this week, with a 50% chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon after a sunny morning.

Forecasters were concerned over the weekend as a low pressure system in the Coral Sea threatened to form into a tropical cyclone, but those fears were allayed on Monday afternoon when the system failed to develop further.

The BOM has predicted a low (5%-20%) chance of a cyclone forming today, and a very low (less than 5%) chance of one forming tomorrow.