Submarine spotted in Sunshine Coast waters

A SUBMARINE heading south past the Sunshine Coast turned heads.

Steele The Moment Photography captured this photograph of the submarine heading past Kings Beach, Caloundra, and later posted another photo to this Facebook page of a navy ship.

Locals on Facebook said they had caught a glimpse as the submarine slipped by, before it was spotted further south at Tangalooma.

Jacqueline Blow was at the dog beach when she spotted the vessel.

"We saw something, but assumed it was a coast guard boat," she said.