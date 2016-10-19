31°
Submarine spotted in Sunshine Coast waters

19th Oct 2016 8:01 AM
Facebook: Steele the Moment Photography

A SUBMARINE heading south past the Sunshine Coast turned heads. 

Steele The Moment Photography captured this photograph of the submarine heading past Kings Beach, Caloundra, and later posted another photo to this Facebook page of a navy ship. 

Locals on Facebook said they had caught a glimpse as the submarine slipped by, before it was spotted further south at Tangalooma. 

Jacqueline Blow was at the dog beach when she spotted the vessel.

"We saw something, but assumed it was a coast guard boat," she said.

UPDATE: Dozens of hands cleaning Fraser Island oil spill

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Rangers have been placed on standby for a clean-up of oil patties on the shores of Fraser Island.

Snake season takes toll on pets

Gympie vet Dr Shannon Coyne is worried pets like Megs are at serious risk from snake bites.

Pets are at serious risk of snake bites this season.

Fire destroys Rainbow Beach cafe, threatens whole town

THE BURNT REMAINS: Fire fighters have been hailed heroes after the main street of Rainbow Beach came within minutes of disaster last night.

'If they'd blown up it would've flattened the whole main street'

Accused child sex offender on bail to live in Gympie

The man was granted bail in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Gympie man released after previous bail breached

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

700 Coast jobs to fill in one day across sectors

Joanna Kaczmarczyk and Barbara Kwiczala ready for the job show.

One day job bonanza with jobs from more than 60 employers

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Cemetery crawl sheds light on early mining days

INSIGHT: Find out more about some of the city's well-known families and the hardships faced by our early miners at the Gympie Family History Society's October cemetery crawl tonight (Wednesday, October 19).

Gympie Family History Society holds final cemetery crawl for year

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

JENNIFER Lawrence is reportedly dating director Darren Aronofsky after she bonded with him over a new movie they're working on together.

Chuck Berry announces first new album since 1979

Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry is releasing his first new studio album for 38 years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer split after nine years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

The pair have split up after nine years of marriage.

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

CAPTAIN Planet is a hero, who wants to bring pollution to zero.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Missing fingers haven't stopped this guitarist

COOL HAND: Michael Shanks, of Buderim, has mastered the guitar despite having only a thumb and no fingers on his left hand.

Guitarist overcomes challenge to play

FAMILY SANCTUARY ON THE SOUTHSIDE!!

11 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 AUCTION 12th...

A showcase for effortless style and grandeur design you'll just love coming home to this house. Exquisitely designed and meticulously maintained, this executive...

CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES

52 Wises Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $240,000

Situated in the heart of Gympie is a solid 3 bedroom lowset hardiplank over brick home on a fully fenced block. The kitchen is fully renovated with an open plan...

AN OASIS IN SUBURBIA!

10a Louisa Lane, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

If modern comfort with that character filled warmth that only a post war home can provide is what you are looking for, then this is the home for you. Situated in a...

BRIANNA BREEZE

Lot 8 Brianna Court, Araluen 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $135,000

Just over an acre 5059m2 corner block in the picturesque Brianna Court Estate on outskirts of Gympie. Gently sloping well grassed block with bitumen road...

EASILY WORKED GRAZING COUNTRY

Curra 4570

Rural 3 2 1 $785,000

We are proud to present this exceptional grazing property only 21kms from Gympie to the market. 195.7acres (79.2ha) fully fenced into 10 paddocks all with water...

MARY VALLEY LIFESTYLE

351 Sterling Road, Kandanga 4570

Rural 4 2 3 $699,000

Come and witness what the valley has to offer. You may be wondering what it's like to live in the Mary Valley; this is your chance to enjoy the serenity everyone...

INVESTORS SPECIAL

Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $190,000

Low maintenance, secure, stand-alone 2 bedroom unit in the heart of Gympie. Set in a private complex with your own established gardens, single carport and open...

IMPRESSIVE VIEWS AND COUNTRY

Greens Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $210,000

Check out these stunning views form this impressive 8.2 acre (3.35ha) allotment. Rich ex-dairy country which is planted to improved pasture. Situated on a quiet...

MECHANICAL WORKSHOP OR OTHER BUSINESS VENTURES

Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $325,000

This specifically designed mechanical workshop has a corner position and flood free 549m2 allotment which is zoned light industry. There is an undercover workshop...

PRIME SUBDIVISION SITE

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 $349,000

Rarely do properties of this nature come onto the market with the opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory Heights. This property has the...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards