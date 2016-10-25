Style and elegance at the Gympie Cup

BEVY OF BEAUTY: Jennifer McClelland, Shelley Barrett, Verelle O'Shanesy, Anna Hobbs-Pukallas, Sam Bradshaw, Bonnie Cutting, Carly Duckworth, Aimee Warren, Tracey Lourigan and Carol Stewart contest the fashons on the field.

A PERFECT day and with the fashion stakes getting higher each time, Saturday's Gympie Cup Race Day, Fashions on the Field was a huge success.

Judges Judy and Augustine Tso from Brisbane chose Tracey Lourigan as their Ladies Classic Racewear winner, with Carol Stewart as runner-up.

The Contemporary category was taken out by Bonnie Cutting, with Aimee Warren runner up.

Both winners received a $100 voucher from Hampton & Harlow, a $100 voucher from Mia Bella Jewellery, and $150 from Gympie Turf Club.

The runners-up took home $100 from Gympie Turf Club, plus a $50 voucher from Hampton & Harlow.

Best Headwear was awarded to Verelle O' Shanesy and Verelle received a $100 voucher from Hampton & Harlow plus a $100 voucher from Marla online boutique.

Jaimee McFarlane and Trevor Schulz were judged Most Stylish Couple, winning an accommodation package from The Great Eastern Motor Inn, comprising of dinner in Geordies Restaurant, accommodation and breakfast for two, plus a

$100 voucher from Hampton & Harlow and $50 from Gympie Turf Club.

Michelle and Kevin Liddicoat, as runners-up, received a $50 voucher from Hampton & Harlow plus $50 from Gympie Turf Club.