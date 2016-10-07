Students' homework growing in popularity

Crunch time for Wyatt Andrews in the Tin Can Bay state school's kitchen garden.

Tin Can Bay state school students talk about best things of living there: Tin Can Bay state school students talk about the best things about living in Tin Can Bay.

GOOD gardening and fast forces were some of the subjects Tin Can Bay state school's year four students were learning about this week.

Peas, carrots, and tomatoes were only some of the nutritious plate fillers being tended by the young gardeners at their kitchen garden, which gives them the chance to learn about growing their own food.

Far from the stereotype of children refusing to eat their greens, students enjoyed the gardening experience, which garnished their plates with fresh food.

Jed Lee said he was a huge fan of the spring onion, for a unique reason.

"I like the hotness in it, the bit of spice,” he said.

"I really like the taste,” Samuel Pocock said of his preferred carrots and cucumbers.

"I have carrots every afternoon because my mum cooks me them for dinner.

"I love cold cucumbers because it refreshes me.”

According to Wyatt Andrews, carrots, potatoes and bok choi were among his favourites, despite the weeds which kept cropping up.

A fan of carrots and capsicum, Anjelica Guerts said she was also enjoyed stepping inside the classroom to learn about the science of contact and non-contact forces.

* Got something cool in school this week, or would like The Gympie Times to drop into your community group? Drop us a line. We'd love to visit you and find out what you're doing.