Gympie West's hardest-working students honoured

TOP LITTLE AUSSIES: Gympie West's September Aussies of the Month pictured with Gympie recording artist Linc Pelps are (back from left) Zoe Barron, Jackson Mann, Grace Visberg-Munro, Brooke Alford, (front) Isaac Ogden, Jaime White, Jasmine McConville and Zak King.

GYMPIE recording artist Linc Phelps presented Gympie West State School's Aussie of the Month award recipients with their certificates and medals on a special parade recently.

Linc spoke to the students about trying hard in school and working hard to achieve your dreams.

He said he was very fortunate to be able to do what he loves.

A school spokeswoman said students and staff were then lucky to have Linc sing for them.

"He told everyone that now he was in charge so we could all get up and dance on parade," she said.

"Linc sang the song from The Shrek movie, I'm a Believer.

"What a great parade. Thanks again, Linc, for coming."

Recipients of the September Aussie of the Month awards are:

PREP L: Jaime White - Jamie is a happy, organised and quiet class member. She listens carefully and follows instructions. Jaime enjoys participating in all activities and always tries her best. Keep up the wonderful work in Year 1.

YR 1/2R: Isaac Ogden - Isaac is a fine, hard-working role model in our class. He always works to the best of his ability in all areas and strives to create new 'personal bests' for himself. Isaac should be very proud of his "peacekeeping" skills. He often helps his friends to sort out problems and makes sure everyone feels happy with the result. Well done Isaac - we are lucky to have you here at Gympie West.

YR 2J: Zak King - Zak is a diligent worker who enthusiastically attempts all learning tasks. He is a cheerful, friendly class member who is consistently considerate and caring towards others. It is an absolute pleasure to have Zak as a part of the class. Well done.

YR 3T: Jasmine McConville - Jasmine is a kind member of our class who is always willing to help others. She strives to do her best in all aspects of her learning and is a role model for her class mates. She is a pleasure to have in our class.

YR 4RD: Jackson Mann - Jackson is a dedicated, friendly student who continually displays an outstanding effort to try his very best. It is fantastic to see Jackson independently help out his peers when required. Jackson always follows our three school rules - be safe, be respectful and be a learner. It is a pleasure to have Jackson as a member of 4RD.

YR 5M: Zoe Barron - Zoe is a very helpful student in class and likes to take on extra responsibility especially with the Veggie Patch. Zoe works hard in class and should be commended on her efforts in all learning areas. She has a great sense of humour and likes to share her experiences through discussions with peers. Zoe has great potential for leadership at Gympie West. She has been a pleasure to teach this year. Well done Zoe.

3/4/5L: Grace Visberg Munro - Grace leads by example, always co-operative, considerate and respectful.

YR 6C: Brooke Alford - Brooke is an outstanding student who contributes a lot to our school. She is a well-mannered, hard-working student who completes all tasks to the best of her ability. Brooke treats all staff and students with respect and involves herself in all activities. She is always willing to give up her time to help and support others and is well liked by everyone. Great work, Brooke.