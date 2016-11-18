Students and Landcare band together on project

GYMPIE Landcare members returned to Widgee on Wednesday to continue replanting native trees and grasses in Webb Park.

The creek banks and grassed areas have vastly improved since the project first began some months ago and, with ongoing care and maintenance, this work will pay dividends for the native animals and birds, as well as Widgee residents and visitors who make use of the park.

Widgee school students assisted once again, learning how, what and where to plant.

The students were happy to be involved in enhancing their environment and adding their footprint to the scheme.

Widgee Craft Group supplied students and Landcare workers with a delicious and well-deserved morning tea as a "thank-you” for all their hard work.

Next week members will be working their magic as they start on their "Cinderella Boxes” for Christmas. For inquiries, contact the president, Alice Burke on 54849156.

Glastonbury Hall

LOTS of interest has already been shown in the "Back to Glastonbury” afternoon planned for Sunday, November 27. Organisers have been busily hanging pictures and photos around the walls as well as setting up the hall for what is hoped will be a magical and nostalgic afternoon. Local identity Bev Betts, author of "Valley of Dreams”, along with husband Merv, has been carefully and painstakingly putting this collage of local history together for many a long day.

The event will be officially opened by Mayor Mick Curran and everyone is welcome to come and have a look at the wonderful insights into Glastonbury's past as displayed in the sketches, photos, newspaper articles and other interesting items on display. If you can help with items of memorabilia, or just want more information, contact Joan English on 54849126 or Bev Betts on 54849134.

Widgee Indoor Bowls

WHILE Monday's line-up was rather depleted, members who braved the heat played on with ceiling fans going full pelt; after three ends it was definitely time to call it a day. Top scorer was Jeanette with 42 points, followed by Russell on 38 while Eric took third spot with 37 points. No bowling this coming Monday as the club will be taking over the greens in Charlie's Hotel for their annual Christmas party. Fellow diners might find a spare "jack” or two in the room. For further details, contact the president, Di Lhotka on 54840286.

Widgee remembers

WIDGEE School students, teaching staff and several local residents gathered at the Widgee Cenotaph last Friday, to pay respect to those who served our country as well as the brave men and women currently serving, at home and overseas. The service was organised and run by members of the Widgee War Memorial Committee.

Widgee Bushman's Bar

THE Pony Club will be back "riding the range” in the Bushman's Kitchen this weekend, sizzling up delicious pork chops along with chicken schnitzels. All meals served with hot, crispy chips and fresh garden salad. And as a special treat, the dessert trolley will be loaded with servings of pavlova, topped with fruit and lots of whipped cream. Yum!

It's always great family dining at the Bushman's Bar & Kitchen with lots of space for the young ones to play and plenty of off-street parking. Meals are served from 6.30 to 7.45pm while the bar will be open from around 3pm. If you need further details, please contact the hall on 54840282.

Widgee Country Music Club

WIDGEE Country Music Club's Walk Up Session is on this Sunday from noon to 4 pm at the Widgee Showgrounds. Come along to hear the show, bring a comfy chair or a rug and some cushions, sit back and enjoy the free music and entertainment by local artists and musicians.

Our upcoming and talented young locals will be jammin' alongside veterans such as Karen Thomsen, Ronnie Jay, Scott Astill and the infamous Widgee Brothers. The bar and kitchen will be open for drinks and snacks and tickets will be on sale in the monthly raffle. Anyone is welcome to join in the Walk-Up Sessions so bring your guitar, your banjo, your trumpet; come along and have a go. For further details, contact Ronnie Jay on 54840335.

Widgee Rural Fire Brigade

LOCAL Fire Warden George Cotter has placed a ban on all fires in the Widgee environs, due to the extremely dry and adverse conditions; this ban will be enforced until further notice.

Residents are reminded it's time to clear leaves and debris from gutters and drains and to also remove superfluous rubbish from around houses and outbuildings. Any unnecessary combustibles should also be removed and/or disposed off as a safety precaution. For all inquiries, please contact George Cotter on 54861224.

Santa's Coming To Lower Wonga Hall

YOU'D better be on your best behaviour next Saturday, with Santa coming to Lower Wonga Hall to check out "who's been naughty or nice”. It's the annual Christmas Party and you're welcome to come and join the fun. There'll be soft drinks on sale, lots of great food and a Christmas hamper raffle. Full details available in next week's column or contact Ron Keech on 54831615 for more information.