STORMS: Winds, hail, rain batter parts of Gympie region

Caroline Upcroft found a new trampoline in her yard.

While some areas of the region were battered by rain, wind and hail, residents in other areas were left wondering, "What storm?”

Julie Dale was at her home in Imbil when the storm smashed through on Saturday.

"Lost part of my roof, flooded the house, a new water tank about 200m away in next door's property, lost a few fences,” she said.

"Lots of damaged trees, eight mature olive trees ripped out of the ground.

"Most scary storm I've ever been in, wind was like a cyclone.”

Sophie Boys didn't get much rain, but witnessed plenty of lightning and thunder as the storm rolled by. Sophie Boys

Caroline Upcroft ventured outside in the wake of Saturday's storm to find an addition to the backyard.

"We gained an extra trampoline, after we watched ours literally fly over our tanks into the garden,” she said.

"A few big and small trees down as well.”

Hail fell over some areas, including Cooloola Cove, Veteran and Tamaree.

The hail also hit Shiamber Fountain's Cinnabar property.

Hail hits Cinnabar. Shiamber Fountain

"Hail smashed the rain gauge to pieces so I don't know how many millimetres, but it was a very fierce five minute storm at Cinnabar,” she said.

Other residents escaped any serious weather conditions.

Shane Jacka watched the storm roll by from Monkland, which he said only received "a few sprinkles”.

The storm rolling past Monkland. Shane Jacka

Debra Doherty reported a "miniature spit” in Gympie near James Nash State High School.

Blaise Burton had a similar experience: "Nothing in town, just a drizzle of rain!”

Residents reported the storm completely missed them at Mothar Mountain, Pie Creek, Lagoon Pocket, Calico Creek, Southside and The Dawn.

Nearly 1000 homes in Maryborough were left without power, and some areas won't be reconnected until late this afternoon.

A family home was flattened in North Aramara, West of Maryborough on Saturday night.