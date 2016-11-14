32°
News

STORMS: Winds, hail, rain batter parts of Gympie region

Francesca McMackin | 14th Nov 2016 9:44 AM
Caroline Upcroft found a new trampoline in her yard.
Caroline Upcroft found a new trampoline in her yard. Caroline Upcroft

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

While some areas of the region were battered by rain, wind and hail, residents in other areas were left wondering, "What storm?”

Julie Dale was at her home in Imbil when the storm smashed through on Saturday.

"Lost part of my roof, flooded the house, a new water tank about 200m away in next door's property, lost a few fences,” she said.

"Lots of damaged trees, eight mature olive trees ripped out of the ground.

"Most scary storm I've ever been in, wind was like a cyclone.”

Sophie Boys didn't get much rain, but witnessed plenty of lightning and thunder as the storm rolled by.
Sophie Boys didn't get much rain, but witnessed plenty of lightning and thunder as the storm rolled by. Sophie Boys

Caroline Upcroft ventured outside in the wake of Saturday's storm to find an addition to the backyard.

"We gained an extra trampoline, after we watched ours literally fly over our tanks into the garden,” she said.

"A few big and small trees down as well.”

Hail fell over some areas, including Cooloola Cove, Veteran and Tamaree.

The hail also hit Shiamber Fountain's Cinnabar property.

Hail hits Cinnabar.
Hail hits Cinnabar. Shiamber Fountain

"Hail smashed the rain gauge to pieces so I don't know how many millimetres, but it was a very fierce five minute storm at Cinnabar,” she said.

Other residents escaped any serious weather conditions.

Shane Jacka watched the storm roll by from Monkland, which he said only received "a few sprinkles”.

The storm rolling past Monkland.
The storm rolling past Monkland. Shane Jacka

Debra Doherty reported a "miniature spit” in Gympie near James Nash State High School.

Blaise Burton had a similar experience: "Nothing in town, just a drizzle of rain!”

Residents reported the storm completely missed them at Mothar Mountain, Pie Creek, Lagoon Pocket, Calico Creek, Southside and The Dawn.

Nearly 1000 homes in Maryborough were left without power, and some areas won't be reconnected until late this afternoon.

A family home was flattened in North Aramara, West of Maryborough on Saturday night.

Gympie Times
STORMS: Winds, hail, rain batter parts of Gympie region

STORMS: Winds, hail, rain batter parts of Gympie region

WHILE some areas of the region were smashed by the weekend's wild weather, residents in other areas were left wondering, "What storm?”

Missing hang glider pilot found dead

The search for a hang glider missing near Double Island Point has ended in tragedy.

Search for missing hang glider pilot ends in tragedy

UPDATE: Hundreds still without power in Maryborough

Brendan Dale took a photo of a whole field covered in hail.

Power is still out following the wild weather on the weekend.

Bushfire danger still high as fire breaks out at Wondai

BUSY WEEKEND: Local fire crews were kept busy after three major fires broke out across the South Burnett on Saturday. Photo: Clive Lowe/South Burnett Times

Officers: Wet weather did little to reduce fire danger

Local Partners

Cooloola Berries open today for free pick-your-own

COOLOOLA Berries are opening the strawberry patch for a free pick-your-own all day today Sunday, November 13, 2016.

Glittering award night at Gympie

President of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Ben Riches and Jess Sanderson ready for a good night.

Businesses showcase best and brightest

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Swift turns to Drake for new hip hop sound

Swift turns to Drake for new hip hop sound

'BLANK Space' hitmaker Taylor Swift has turned to Drake for help with her new album, according to a report.

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

Sir Elton John admits Britain is "horrible" at the moment.

Gable Tostee explains why he recorded fatal Tinder date

Gable Tostee has faced an interview by Channel 9's 60 Minutes

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

The Block winners Will Bethune and Karlie Cicero celebrate their auction result.

FIVE teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

Katy Perry donates 10k to Planned Parenthood

Katy Perry fears funding to essential services may be cut

Michelle Dockery 'got over' Downton Abbey with work

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery

Downton Abbey star mourned end of hit show

LIME STREET LIVING

3 Lime Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $245,000

This Lime Street property is filled with character. Wooden floors, casement windows and French doors are featured throughout the property. Consisting of three...

BUILD YOUR OWN HOME!

90 Dan Meurant Dve, Curra 4570

Residential Land Enjoy the serenity while relaxing on your deck. This 1.48 acre property ... $95,000

Enjoy the serenity while relaxing on your deck. This 1.48 acre property with bitumen road frontage and power available is only minutes from shops. Take advantage...

FAMILY SANCTUARY ON THE SOUTHSIDE!!

11 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $469,000

A showcase for effortless style and grandeur design you'll just love coming home to this house. Exquisitely designed and meticulously maintained, this executive...

SELLING FAST!!!

Lots Sovereign Heights Estate, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

reduced 2 sell!

38 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 REDUCED TO...

Just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price! Looking for just a great, nice, neat home then this is it! Nothing to do just move in and...

time 2 relax and breathe, just breathe!

457 Wards Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $269,000!

If it is time to relax and put your feet up and do nothing more than enjoy the good life then this is the one for you. This property really is just a nice quiet...

time 2 live the dream!

61 Domans Road, Kanigan 4570

5 2 6 $375,000!

Holy Moly! It just doesnt get any better than this property, if you are wanting to move to the country and live the dream. Its 50 acres, its private, its got...

want peace &amp; privacy on 2045m2!

13 Julienne Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 $349,000!

Ever go past a driveway and think to yourself I wonder whats down there? Well that surely is the case with this ohhhh so private and peaceful home on a whopping...

INVESTOR ONLY who wants 2 make $$$!

41 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 $265,000!

What if we told you we had just the most amazing investment opportunity going in town right now! Well we do, and here is the deal. Fantastic home already zoned...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCalls family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!