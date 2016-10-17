Storms headed towards the Wide Bay

Gympie and the Wide Bay are included in a more general storm warning this afternoon but look likely to miss out on the more destructive weather.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING - SOUTH-EAST QUEENSLAND for DAMAGING WIND

THE Gympie region looks likely to escape the brunt of a severe thunderstorm on track to hit much of the south-east this afternoon though it is included in a more general warning for storms.

For people in the Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley and parts of the Somerset, Southern Downs, Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay Council Areas, the Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 3.55 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Cunninghams Gap, Helidon and Grantham.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east. They are forecast to affect Boonah, Laidley and Gatton by 4:25 pm and Ipswich, Beaudesert and Esk by 4:55 pm.

Damaging winds are likely.

90kmh at Dalby at 3pm.

93kmh at Wellcamp Airport at 3:30pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4.55 pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.