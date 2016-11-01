Storms headed our way, severe winds and hail on the cards

Storms are expected to hit the Wide Bay and Burnett districts the hardest today, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

THIS morning's ominous skies are expected to deliver on their promise today, with showers and storms expected to descend on the region - and Gympie is expected to be among the hardest hit.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned the region is likely to receive a storm today during the afternoon or evening, with damaging winds and hail on the cards, just in time for Melbourne Cup events.

Showers are also likely earlier in the day.

BOM forecaster Vinord Anand said the Wide Bay and Burnett were expected to be the hardest hit by the storms.

He said of the storms moving across the regions, a couple could bring severe conditions.

Winds must reach about 89kmh to reach the threshold to be classified as damaging winds.

Mr Anand said the storms were the result of a surface trough moving east across Queensland, paired with warm, humid conditions, with temperatures today about 2-3 degrees above average.

"There's a fairly humid and unstable air mass... east of that trough," he said.

BOM's rain radar shows isolated showers are already moving in from the west across the region this morning.

The Mt Kanigan rain radar at 7.10am. Bureau of Meteorology

Mr Anand said storms were more difficult to predict, and BOM would only release severe weather warnings when they began to see storms impacting.

"It's fairly hit and miss with severe storms," Mr Anand said.