UPDATE: Hundreds still without power in Maryborough

Annie Perets
Amy Formosa
13th Nov 2016 11:57 AM Updated: 14th Nov 2016 7:14 AM

UPDATE 6.30AM: Nearly 1000 properties are still without power and some may not be reinstated until 4pm on Monday.

According to Ergon Energy currently there are 680 homes at Oakhurst, Mungar, Maryborough, Dunmora and Yengarie without power after a fierce storm hit the area over the weekend. 

There are also 12 homes yet to get their power bak at Bidwill on Carnaby St and 94 without power in Dundathu and Maryborough Hervey Bay Road.

107 are without power at Buxton near Burrum Heads. 

 

UPDATE: More than 2500 homes around the Tinana area are currently without power after a fierce storm hit the area.

The power outages come after thunderstorms and hailstones began to descend onto the Fraser Coast, shortly after Bureau of Meteorology put out a weather warning.

 

MOTEL HAIL STORM HORROR

GUESTS of Ned Kelly's Motel were left terrified as golf ball sized hail stones pelted down, smashing through glass windows into their rooms.

Motel owner Sara Laycock said about 15 of the motel's windows were smashed.

"There was broken glass everywhere," she said.

"The hail left holes in the windows."

The guests stayed in their rooms during the storm, and many came out to help clean-up afterwards.

"They were very frightened by the sounds of it," Ms Laycock said.

"They said it sounded like a tornado, or a giant gust of wind."

An emergency glazier has been contacted by Ms Laycock.

The remaining intact windows have been prepared in case another hail storm hits over Tinana.

Ms Laycock said thankfully the Ned Kelly statue had not been damaged.

 

Windows of Ned Kellly's Motel in Tinana were left smashed following a hail storm on November 13.
Windows of Ned Kellly's Motel in Tinana were left smashed following a hail storm on November 13. Contributed

 

Nancy Bates captured the strong gusts of wind and hail from Nerada Rd, Tinana.

 

 

Angela Browning  captured this video of the hail storm from her Tinana house.

 

 

Residents have shared photos of the fallen hail. Check out the gallery below.

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms and hailstones are predicted to hit the Fraser Coast in the coming hours.

The weather conditions are predicted to be similar to last night's storms, which damaged hundreds of trees and flattened a house in North Aramara.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise that people should:
- Move cars under cover or away from trees.
- Secure loose outdoor items.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6.40pm.

 

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones over the next several hours in the Wide Bay and Burnett district, which includes the Fraser Coast. The warning was issued on November 13 at 3.40pm.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones over the next several hours in the Wide Bay and Burnett district, which includes the Fraser Coast. The warning was issued on November 13 at 3.40pm. Bureau of Meteorology

 

UPDATE: The head of the Fraser Coast's Disaster Management Group Rolf Light estimates hundreds, if not thousands, of trees have been brought down from storms overnight around North Aramara.

"I've never seen anything like it," Cr Light said.

"The road was covered in several spots."

 

Just one of many trees that was brought down by the storm that hit North Aramara.
Just one of many trees that was brought down by the storm that hit North Aramara. Contributed

 

Fraser Coast Regional Council has sent crews to North Aramara help clear the damage, and those crews are working right now.

Tina Greenhalgh resides in Broowena but drove to North Aramara to look at the damage this morning.

"The town is just smashed; it looks like a bull dozer went through it," she said.

"There are massive gum trees smashed in half, and trees with branches hanging.

"It's normally a two-way road but has become the width of a one-way at the moment.

"The damage covers a good couple of kilometres.

"Broowena is just a few minutes away but missed the big impact."

One family had an old house on their property become completely flattened.

 

An old house on a property in North Aramara has been flattened. The house was not lived in but has sentimental value.
An old house on a property in North Aramara has been flattened. The house was not lived in but has sentimental value. Contributed

 

Kerri Willmott shared a photo of the damaged house, which belonged to her husband's grandfather, on Facebook.

"It wasn't liveable, but sentimental stuff was in there, and memories," she wrote.

"You gotta see it to believe it, and I am glad I wasn't there when it hit."

The family is spending today cleaning up the mess.

 

Property destruction in North Aramara following the storm on November 12.
Property destruction in North Aramara following the storm on November 12. Contributed

 

Bauple Museum & District Historical Society Inc also suffered under the storm's ferocity.

"There's a tree that's come down over the museum's roof," Cr Light said.

"Currently, they've lost power."

A tree has also come damaged the fence of a church.

Cr Light said that council will continue to assess the damage today.

"I haven't heard of any human injuries from it," he said.

"The storm itself was not a mass destruction event, and was not widespread."

The localised nature of the event has charged speculations that it could have been a tornado responsible.

"The damage was so localised, but the damage that did happen was a significant amount," Cr Light said.

"I'm not an expert but it looked like it was a microburst."

 

EARLIER: RESIDENTS in Toogoom could be forgiven for thinking last night's storm was responsible for their temporary loss of electricity.

Their power outage was actually a result of a machinery incident, which just happened to occur during storm time.

A 22-tonne excavator knocked down a tree which then hit a powerline just before 4pm.

About 1100 Ergon Energy customers in the Toogoom area were effected as a result.

Hervey Bay escaped the worst of the storm but the ferocity was felt further south towards the Glenwood and Aramara areas.  

Most of the damage occurred in the Bauple and Glenwood area, with some homes still out of power.

The outages were caused by normal storm-related problems including powerlines coming down and damage to transformers.

The State Emergency Service was called to 10 jobs in the Wide Bay-Burnett, mainly for leaking home and fallen trees.

Were you effected by last night's storm?

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast ses state emergency service storms wild weather

UPDATE: Hundreds still without power in Maryborough

Brendan Dale took a photo of a whole field covered in hail.

Power is still out following the wild weather on the weekend.

