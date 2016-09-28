30°
Storms are coming! What it means for your long weekend

Owen Jacques
| 28th Sep 2016 1:18 PM

A SPRAWLING weather system is heading for southern Australia, with it being dubbed the worst storm in decades, and Queensland will not be immune.

And that will have consequences for your long weekend, especially if you're hitting the highway.

The storm will begin striking towns in the south-west from this afternoon, but will soon deliver gusty rains across the southern half of the state, hitting almost everywhere south of the Whitsundays.

South western towns including the Channel Country and the towns of Longreach, Blackall and Barcaldine will be the first to cop the winds and the rains.

 

On Thursday afternoon, the southern Darling Downs can expect between 20mm-30mm of rain as the storms roll in.

Those rains and storms will continue heading east through the evening, potentially drenching the coast before heading out to sea.

BOM meteorologist Lauren Pattie said the south-east areas are more likely to battle gusty winds, while those in Central Queensland are more likely to suffer thunderstorms.

Across the state, Ms Pattie said Queenslanders should expect wet conditions but they won't add up to much in the rain gauge - about 5mm-10mm.
 

 

For those looking to hit the water, it's a time for caution.

All waters south of the Sandy Cape - including those off the Sunshine Coast, Fraser Island, Moreton Bay and Gold Coast - are already subject to a marine wind warning until midnight Thursday.

By Saturday, Queenslanders will be able to enjoy the day, with even the passing winds calming by late Friday.
"Saturday is the best day of all of them," Ms Pattie said.

But the clear weekend conditions are fleeting.

On Sunday afternoon - again beginning in the state's south-west - we can expect patchy rains and thunderstorms that will march towards the coastline.

By Monday afternoon, most of Queensland's eastern seaboard will be given a rinse, with between 2mm-8mm expected.

The total isn't huge, but with it falling at the tail-end of a public holiday, it could risk havoc on our roads.

The small totals will also be enough to cause flooding in areas where the earth is already saturated.

 

 


Check out the full list of flood warnings below:

Moderate Flood Warning for Eyre Creek

Moderate Flood Warning for the Balonne River

Moderate Flood Warning for the Bulloo River

Moderate Flood Warning for the Cooper Creek and Barcoo River and Minor Flood Warning for the Thomson River

Moderate Flood Warning for the lower Warrego River

Minor Flood Warning for the lower Dawson River

Minor Flood Warning for the Macintyre and Weir Rivers

Minor Flood Warning for the Moonie River

Minor Flood Warning for the Paroo River

Flood Warning for the Diamantina River

For updates, visit the BOM's flood warning page

