Stories that shocked, saddened and gave hope in 2016

30th Dec 2016 8:04 AM
A man who was impaled in a crash suffered serious injuries.

January 30

TEARS of relief flowed in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon when Gympie Regional Council's former director of planning was cleared of fraud charges.

Michael Hartley was found not guilty at the end of a two day trial which Magistrate Michael Vice said left him in no doubt about the defendant's innocence.

February 4

A GYMPIE man who was the victim of an alleged hammer attack at Monkland in 2014 gave a lengthy account of events at a committal hearing in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Four people accused of being involved in the attempted murder that left Timothy Wayne Udris's "brain exposed" and requiring emergency surgery, appeared at the committal.

March 9

A RECORD cattle sale in Gympie on Monday has maintained the high prices of a fortnight ago, and provided an injection of optimism and money into the local economy.

Farmers are sporting rare smiles as cattle prices per kilo went higher than livestock agent Dan Sullivan has seen in 23 years in business, and Langshaw producer Gary Tramacchi has seen in 40 years of selling.

April 1

RE-ELECTED Gympie region mayor Mick Curran said there were lessons to be learned from the council election result, and people to thank.

"It's important to acknowledge the good work of outgoing councillors, both those retiring and those beaten in the democratic process," he said.

He said there was also a message for the new councillors.

May 4

THE neighbours will not be happy, but the Kybong free range poultry and pig plan comes back to the Gympie Regional Council in three weeks.

The plan, withdrawn in January during the council's pre-election caretaker period, drew protests from some residents, especially across the Mary River in residential areas like The Dawn and Lagoon Pocket.

June 28

GREY skies and a bitter wind added to the grim scene at Archery Park as 12-year-old Gympie girl Alexis Dean was placed aboard the CareFlight chopper and airlifted to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Alexis later died from the injuries she sustained from this fierce fire at her Noosa Rd home in Gympie's Monkland in the early hours of Monday, June 27.

July 7

LLEW O'Brien is set to become the new Federal member for Wide Bay, with all voting for the region now returned.

While Mr O'Brien is waiting for the seat to be officially declared, he hopes to hit the ground running when it is.

The result, in which Mr O'Brien claimed 57.63% of the two party preferred vote, comes after the electorate recorded a 5.53% swing against the LNP.

August 30

MUSTER organisers have hailed the weekend's 35th annual Gympie Music Muster an outstanding success, with almost 27,000 through the gate over the four days. Bright blue skies and sun filled days combined with a wickedly cold Saturday night and a bizarre departure from headline act Rodney Carrington, whose management had still failed to explain his 20-minute performance two days later.

September 2

DESPITE a lack of vital signs, Gympie's Mary Valley Rattler is not dead yet, Mayor Mick Curran and Rattler Railway Company board member Garry Davison said yesterday.

The Rattler's crisis has continued to intensify with an apparently negative public reaction to Gympie Regional Council's $65 Rattler levy on all ratepayers.

October 29

THE proposed thermal coal mine in the South Burnett would create up to 500 new operational jobs, according to the project's developer with a further 300-600 jobs being created to build the 131km long transport corridor to Theebine.

Employing local residents has been described as paramount in the feasibility report, perhaps in an attempt to ease tensions between the company and South Burnett residents.

November 3

A GYMPIE region farm worker has been convicted of raping a seven-year-old girl after she and her friend tried to walk past him to bottle feed a lamb.

The man, now 25, was sentenced in Gympie District Court yesterday to five years jail, but should be released on parole in 20 months.

The offence occurred on January 10, this year, on a property belonging to the seven-year-old girl's father.

December 13

A SUNSHINE Coast man impaled in his car seat by a metal picket at Curra on Saturday night had to make his own 000 call.

Gympie ambulance officer-in-charge Wayne Sachs was part of the emergency response team that helped extricate the 25-year-old in a delicate, 90-minute roadside operation.

He said the man was alone in the car when it veered off a residential road at Curra and over a star picket about 8.40pm.

Gympie Times

Topics:  new year's eve year ender

AN expert has warned it is only a matter of time before the deadly irukandji jellyfish moves further south into Sunshine Coast waters.

