Stingers add to record month for Fraser Island missions

THE spate of Irukandji incidents led RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to conduct more missions to Fraser Island in December than any other month.

LifeFlight's monthly records only go back to July 2015, with previous records only kept on a financial yearly basis.

What the records do show is that LifeFlight's 15 Fraser Island missions is more than any other month.

The only other time LifeFlight reached double figures was in September 2015, when the service flew to the island 12 times.

January is already shaping as another busy month after eight marine sting victims required the service.

The record comes days after LifeFlight pilot Brent Hall called for people to stop swimming on the western side of the World Heritage-listed island to avoid being stung.

"You shouldn't swim on the western side of Fraser Island. You can't see them, and if you get in the water it increases your risk of being stung," Mr Hall said.

Mr Hall has serviced the region for 12 years as a rescue helicopter pilot.

"Christmas and the holiday period have always been busy for emergency services," he said.

"There's a whole lot more activity at Fraser Island this time of year. Stingers play a part in that, but there has been a lot this year."

Figures showed the service was worth more than $3 million per year to the Fraser Coast.