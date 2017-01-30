32°
News

Still scorching: Where Qld will top 40 degrees this week

Clare Armstrong, The Courier-Mail | 30th Jan 2017 4:23 AM
Paul Dooley splashes out with daughter Kobi, 9, at North Kirra Beach.
Paul Dooley splashes out with daughter Kobi, 9, at North Kirra Beach. Nigel Hallett, Courier-Mail

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"BEAT the heat by hitting the beach" is the expert advice as temperatures soar throughout Queensland this week.

Gold Coast father Paul Dooley said he would be taking his nine-year-old daughter Kobi for cooling swims.

"We're right across from the beach at Tugun and Kobi loves the water so if the weather's a bit warmer then that's all the better," he said.

Bureau meteorologist Gordon Banks said temperatures in Brisbane would climb into the low 30s from today and slowly increase throughout the week.

"The closer you are to the coast, the more comfortable you will be as the maximum is a little lower and there are cooling sea breezes in the afternoon," he said.

Further inland, the temperatures are expected to be even hotter, with Ipswich likely to reach the high 30s and west of Toowoomba the low 40s.

"Over much of the southern region we'll be seeing hot to very hot conditions developing by midweek and persisting through to the weekend," he said.

 

Location: This week's max / min temps

Bundaberg: 33 / 23

Brisbane: 33 / 24

Caboolture: 35 / 20

Chinchilla: 39 / 20

Gladstone: 32 / 25

Gympie: 36 / 21

Hervey Bay: 33 / 24

Ipswich: 37 / 22

Logan: 34 / 23

Mackay: 32 / 24

Maroochydore: 32 / 22

Maryborough: 36 / 21

Toowoomba: 35 / 20

Surat: 41 / 24

Redcliffe: 32 / 23

Rockhampton: 35 / 23

Roma: 41 / 22

Tweed: 29 / 25

Warwick: 38 / 18

News Corp Australia

Topics:  summer temperature weather

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

More than 3800 cases of suspected child abuse in region

More than 3800 cases of suspected child abuse in region

Child Safety data for the North Coast region shows 3828 reports of alleged harm or risk of harm requiring investigation in the September 2016 quarter.

Here are some solutions to Mary St parking problems

The area around Gold City Centre Stage is transformed into a magical wonderland by the addition of the twinkling fairy lights on the trees.

Letter writer offers some solutions to Mary St's parking problems

Dennis Sisters take out Tamworth talent comp

The Dennis Sisters from Gympie, after winning the junior section of Aristocrats' Entertainers talent competition at Tamworth.Photo: Contributed - Bob McGahan

Local talent goes from strength to strength at Tamworth.

Elderly woman injured in Glenwood crash

Ambulance generic

80-year-old in stable condition

Local Partners

Action all round for Gympie's national celebration day

Gympie's Australia Day concert a hit even though the temperature climbed.

New citizens find a sense of belonging

A SENSE OF BELONGING: Sukhbir Singh Dhillon and his son Sam Singh Dhillon became Australian citizens yesterday.

"To finally be Australians, it's awesome.”

Who's on the Gympie Meals on Wheels roster this week?

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Who's on the Gympie Meals on Wheels volunteer roster this week?

Meals on Wheels roster

What's on around Gympie region this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary January 28-29

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Gympie Community Diary January 26-29

Jungle fever takes hold for I’m A Celebrity stars

Jungle fever takes hold for I’m A Celebrity stars

HERE are all the 10 stars who entered the jungle tonight on the new season of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Oscar nominee Emmanuelle Riva dead at 89

Emmanuelle Riva has died at the age of 89 after a long battle with cancer.

French actress has died

Black Sabbath's Geoff Nicholls dead at 68

The Facebook post Tony Iommi wrote in tribute to his former bandmate Geoff Nicholls, who died on January 28 of lung cancer.

Guitarist was fighting lung cancer

Dennis Sisters take out Tamworth talent comp

The Dennis Sisters from Gympie, after winning the junior section of Aristocrats' Entertainers talent competition at Tamworth.Photo: Contributed - Bob McGahan

Local talent goes from strength to strength at Tamworth.

Steve Price's biggest fear about going on I’m A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant Steve Price.

SHOCK jock's appearance may be the show’s worst kept secret.

Travis Collins, Sara Storer winners at Golden Guitar Awards

Sara Storer poses for a photograph after receiving the Golden Guitar Awards for Female Artist of the Year and Bush Ballad of the Year during the 45th Tamworth Country Music Festival, in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The Golden Guitar Awards celebrate the best in Australian country music.

Tamworth lit up again for the Golden Guitar Awards

What's on the small screen this week

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

THE summer dry spell is over as big shows return for ratings rumble.

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $259,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

PRETTY RARE !!

124 Gleneagles Drive, Curra 4570

4 2 2 Auction

An amazing and immaculate home on approx 1.5 acres, backing onto a huge lake where wildlife abounds - imagine that! The near new 4 bedroom brick home has a full...

ALL SYSTEMS GO !!

1 Glynn Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $310,000 ONO

The owner is committed elsewhere and has 30 days to sell his home and move on. Approx 2 years old, with builders warranty still in place. The home is a low set...

4 BEDROOM HOME ON 2.5 ACRES WITH 360 VIEWS !!

85 Clarkson Drive, Curra 4570

4 1 3 Auction

With lots of room to move, this 4 bedroom home on 1 hectare(2.5 acres) is ideal for families looking for somewhere to watch the children grow up. * For the...

SETTING THE STANDARDS HIGH

2 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 EXPRESSIONS OF...

Welcome to the first home of the desirable Sovereign Heights Estate in the Gympie District! Sits perfectly at the top of the estate with a great outlook. As soon...

you would love 2 live here!

91 Kirsten Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $315,000!

Looking for that one special place to buy and make all yours? Then this is it! Just the perfect property to start up your own country lifestyle, away from the...

need 2 pinch yourself!

19 Farleys Lane, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 4 $436,000!

Wow! Wow and WOW!! That surely sums up this stunning four bedroom, two bathroom split level home of epic proportions. So if you are looking for a very nice home...

just 2 nice!

4 Daisy Court, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 3 $339,000!

Looking to buy just a really nice, neat and tidy home on a really nice low maintenance block, in a nice area and for a nice affordable price? Then this is the one!

Affordable, low maintenance, walk to beach

7 Rumbalara Avenue, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 3 1 1 $360,000

Low set, brick, air conditioned, beach side home situated within walking distance to the local shops and the patrolled surf beach. Fully fenced backyard with a...

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - HAS TO GO NOW!!!

Lot 55 Settlement, Curra 4570

Residential Land Have a look at this huge 6,004 square metre block with a ... $85,000

Have a look at this huge 6,004 square metre block with a lovely outlook. Positioned perfectly on a no through road so you can save on all that traffic noise.

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

NOW SELLING: $1 billion retirement village officially opens

An artist impression of what the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield will look like.

Residents will start moving in this year

Market swell hits Cooloola Coast

SUMMER SUCCESS: The Cooloola Coast property market is heating up for agents like Robin Creighton.

One agent has been receiving 15 calls a day since Christmas.

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!