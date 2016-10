WORKING WITH WOOD: Chainsaw sculptor Keith Gall (left) will demonstrate his skills at an open day at Woodworks Forestry Museum this Saturday (October 15).

TAKE a step back in time at an open day at Woodworks Museum & Interpretive Centre this Saturday, October 15.

From 9am-3pm, there will be woodworking demonstrations, forestry talks, stalls and food available for purchase.

Entry is by gold coin donation.

Woodworks is located at 8 Fraser Rd, Gympie.

Inquiries 5483 7691 or visit website www.woodworksmuseum.com.au.