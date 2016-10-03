Steam festival shows where our new Gympie came from

Steam Festival interview 1: Blacksmith Chris Kapernick tells what attracted him to his craft

GYMPIE region's Rush month is not all rushing about.

The Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum Steam Festival has already given hundreds of visitors a unique experience of the old technology that helped create 21st Century Gympie.

Steam engine demonstrations recreated the origins of Gympie at the start of the region's month of celebration, starting (as Gympie itself did) with the gold that prompted the first rush, the gold rush almost 150 years ago.

Although numbers were beginning to wind down yesterday, organisers said hundreds of people had called in and paid to see the machinery that made the gold rush work.

Some came from as far as Hobart and others from near-neighbour regions like Fraser Coast and Bundaberg.

"You know you've done a day's work."

Blacksmith Jackson Russell says he is a student, but his "teacher" Chris Kapernick says it's a team effort as they use antique forge, blower and anvil to make and repair tools and industrial and household items.

"It's my dream job," Jackson said, going at it literally hammer and tongs as he beat a length of scrap steel into what was emerging before our eyes as a machete blade.

"I've been hustling for 20 years to find a place where I could learn blacksmithing," he said.

"I always wanted to know all about it.

"I had to hunt through the internet and in books I bought and in libraries.

"There is a lot of information out there, but you've got to hunt for it and not be afraid of getting hot and sweaty."

As he beat down on the blade that was starting to emerge from a plain length of steel, he explained fire welding, in which the two pieces of metal to be joined are heated up almost to melting point and bashed together, so the two pieces merge with each other, instead of being held together by additional weld.

"It can be a better weld than arc welding, because you're not adding to it, you're just making the two bits of steel into one," he said.

He showed a photograph of a candle holder fire welded from three pieces and said some of his finer work involves making jewellery as well.

"I saw a blacksmith at work when I was nine and I decided that was what I wanted to do.

"I'm hoping I might be able to inspire some other young person to take it up."

He described working with Chris Kapernick as "the greatest opportunity I've ever had."

Mr Kapernick says he got into blacksmithing from the point of self-sufficiency while working in country areas.

"These days everyone's into mass production and they're not repairing things, but if you can't get spare parts, a blacksmith can sometimes make repairs using recycled or available materials."

As the blower lights up the charcoal and sends sparks dangerously close to the rafters, blacksmiths do get burns and hard hands from hard work.

"You know you've done a day's work," said Mr Russell.

Under pressure

steam interview 2: Trevor Laird talks about the early days of the mining museum

The huge Walkers boiler that runs the winder (the lift that takes miners down and hopefully brings them and their ore back up again) is a show in itself, according to museum president Ralph Richardson.

He said the enormously powerful steam engine could use 1100 litres of water a day when working at peak, taking miners down to work and back up again, along with wagons of ore, a 600m vertical journey each way.

"We calculate it could lift a man from the bottom to the top in 45seconds, travelling at 60kmh, but we're not sure if anyone would survive the sudden stop when they reached the top," he told visitors yesterday. "There'd be a crash," he said.

"This place is like a second home to me," said steam qualified volunteer Trevor Laird as he threw timber into what Mr Richardson called "the pizza oven".

"The difference between it and a pizza oven," Mr Richardson said as he went to replenish the water level in the boiler, "is that it turns pizza to ash in less than five minutes."

A visitor asked Mr Laird how he could stand the heat.

"I love it," the 52-year-old said.

"I've been hanging around here since I was 16," he said.

Antique machinery buff Chris Forgan, from Bundaberg, said he had enjoyed his visit to Gympie. "I'm a steam buff and I love all antique machinery," he said.

Mr Richardson was by then showing the next group of visitors the steam operated air compressor upstairs, the powerful engine that powered all the pneumatic drills and picks used by the miners underground.

David Gow was the volunteer feeding the Davey Paxman steam engine, made in 1918 and nearly 100 years old, originally used for drilling for oil in the 1920s.