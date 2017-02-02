STAY SHADY: Extreme UV today as temps soar

COOL IT: With temperatures and the UV index set to soar, do your best to stay cool and minimise your sun exposure today.

HOLD onto your hats today Gympie, it's going to be a scorcher.

With temperatures set to soar to an uncomfortable 37 degrees, Gympie residents are being urged to do all to keep cool and limit their sun exposure.

The Bureau of Meteorology has the UV index set to 16, which falls under the 'Extreme' category.

Meaning there's a very real risk of sun damage to any unprotected skin.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a 60% chance temperatures will be hotter than the February averages.

If you're braving the heat today, do all you can to minimise your exposure and stay cool (and avoid a nasty sunburn).

That includes wearing protective clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses - as well as seeking out shade or direct contact with the sun during the day.

The hot conditions are, unfortunately, expected to continue through until at least the middle of next week.

There'll be barely any rainfall to cool things down either, with little to none predicted for the next seven days.