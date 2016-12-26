STAY SAFE: A tragic year on Gympie roads remembered

A horror fatal crash involving a car and truck. The crash occurred on the Mary Valley Road south of Mary Valley Link Road, Gympie. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times

DESPITE highway upgrades and calls for motorists to travel safely, the Gympie region has suffered more than its fair share of road tragedies this year.

Gympie Road Policing Unit officer in charge Sergeant Peter Webster is urging holiday commuters to play it safe on the roads during the festive season particularly as local police are in the process of rolling out a number of targeted operations.

"We want to ensure everyone has a safe festive season, not one tarnished by road trauma," Sgt Webster said.

"Over the Christmas and school holiday period, police will be out in force targeting drivers putting themselves and other road users at risk by breaking the law."

The warning comes on the back of another tragic year on Gympie's roads.

FEBRUARY 16: The Mary Valley Hwy claimed the life of a 58-year-old Pomona woman. She was killed instantly when her SUV collided with a B-double truck.

APRIL 6: Police confirmed a 63-year-old Southside man died on Exhibition Rd when his vehicle collided with a tree. Traffic was temporarily blocked while emergency crews attended the scene but were unable to revive the man.

Fatal single vehicle car accident on the corner of Stum and Exhibition rd Southside Gympie. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

APRIL 16: Tin Can Bay father and businessman Ian Window died when he crashed his motorcycle on Tin Can Bay Rd. Mr Window's death followed a spate of tragedies in the month.

No Caption

APRIL 23: Two women and two young children were lucky to escape after their car flipped off the Running Creek bridge on Brooweena-Woolooga Rd and landed upside down in the swollen creek.

The site of the crash at the Running Creek bridge on Brooweena Woolooga Rd on Saturday April 23, where a young girl had to be resuscitated after her mother pulled her from the submerged car.

JULY 2: Early in the month two cars crashed in separate incidents on Running Creek Bridge, rolling off into the water below. The two crashes were the latest in a long history of close calls at the location. The man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle was unable to survive the impact when his ute careered off Tin Can Bay Rd.

JULY 23: In July a Hervey Bay woman died on the Bruce Hwy near Gootchie when her car collided head-on with a truck.

OCTOBER 11: A 52-year old Sunshine Coast man died after crashing his motorcycle at the Coonoongibber Bridge. Emergency services worked on the fatally injured man for some time but he died at the scene. Initial investigations by Imbil police indicated the man had failed to make a left-hand turn at the bend causing him to go over an embankment.

OCTOBER 26: A truck driver had a miraculous escape when his semi trailer collided with the back of another truck leaving a trail of damage near Coles creek. The two trucks were driving north on the Bruce Hwy when they collided crushing the the cabin.

OCTOBER 28: A 76-year-old man died at the scene of a fiery crash at Goomborian. The man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle was unable to survive the impact when his ute careered off Tin Can Bay Rd.

The scene of the fatal accident on Tin Can Bay Rd at Goomboorian. Renee Albrecht

NOVEMBER 9: In November the old Bruce Hwy struck when death made a comeback near Sankeys Rd. What was once one of the most notorious stretches of highway in Australia, a man's life was claimed in a single vehicle accident. The 65-year-old man was the sole occupant of the car after it tumbled down a steep embankment.

DECEMBER 6: Who could forget earlier this month the confronting scenes of a fatal accident near Bunnings. The male driver of a white utility was killed at the scene after colliding with a truck. The incident closed the Bruce Hwy for some time while forensic crash experts pieced together the scene.

In light of these incidences, Sgt Webster is urging everyone to consider the Fatal Five (speeding, drink and drug driving, failing to wear a seatbelt, driving tired and being distracted).

During last year's road safety campaign police conducted 624,798 roadside breath tests and 9,287 drug tests on driver across Queensland.