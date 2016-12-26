29°
News

STAY SAFE: A tragic year on Gympie roads remembered

Tom Daunt
| 26th Dec 2016 8:14 AM
A horror fatal crash involving a car and truck. The crash occurred on the Mary Valley Road south of Mary Valley Link Road, Gympie. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times
A horror fatal crash involving a car and truck. The crash occurred on the Mary Valley Road south of Mary Valley Link Road, Gympie. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DESPITE highway upgrades and calls for motorists to travel safely, the Gympie region has suffered more than its fair share of road tragedies this year.

Gympie Road Policing Unit officer in charge Sergeant Peter Webster is urging holiday commuters to play it safe on the roads during the festive season particularly as local police are in the process of rolling out a number of targeted operations.

"We want to ensure everyone has a safe festive season, not one tarnished by road trauma," Sgt Webster said.

"Over the Christmas and school holiday period, police will be out in force targeting drivers putting themselves and other road users at risk by breaking the law."

The warning comes on the back of another tragic year on Gympie's roads.

FEBRUARY 16: The Mary Valley Hwy claimed the life of a 58-year-old Pomona woman. She was killed instantly when her SUV collided with a B-double truck.

APRIL 6: Police confirmed a 63-year-old Southside man died on Exhibition Rd when his vehicle collided with a tree. Traffic was temporarily blocked while emergency crews attended the scene but were unable to revive the man.

 

Fatal single vehicle car accident on the corner of Stum and Exhibition rd Southside Gympie. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
Fatal single vehicle car accident on the corner of Stum and Exhibition rd Southside Gympie. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

APRIL 16: Tin Can Bay father and businessman Ian Window died when he crashed his motorcycle on Tin Can Bay Rd. Mr Window's death followed a spate of tragedies in the month.

 

No Caption
No Caption

APRIL 23: Two women and two young children were lucky to escape after their car flipped off the Running Creek bridge on Brooweena-Woolooga Rd and landed upside down in the swollen creek.

 

The site of the crash at the Running Creek bridge on Brooweena Woolooga Rd on Saturday April 23, where a young girl had to be resuscitated after her mother pulled her from the submerged car.
The site of the crash at the Running Creek bridge on Brooweena Woolooga Rd on Saturday April 23, where a young girl had to be resuscitated after her mother pulled her from the submerged car.

JULY 2: Early in the month two cars crashed in separate incidents on Running Creek Bridge, rolling off into the water below. The two crashes were the latest in a long history of close calls at the location. The man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle was unable to survive the impact when his ute careered off Tin Can Bay Rd.

JULY 23: In July a Hervey Bay woman died on the Bruce Hwy near Gootchie when her car collided head-on with a truck.

OCTOBER 11: A 52-year old Sunshine Coast man died after crashing his motorcycle at the Coonoongibber Bridge. Emergency services worked on the fatally injured man for some time but he died at the scene. Initial investigations by Imbil police indicated the man had failed to make a left-hand turn at the bend causing him to go over an embankment.

OCTOBER 26: A truck driver had a miraculous escape when his semi trailer collided with the back of another truck leaving a trail of damage near Coles creek. The two trucks were driving north on the Bruce Hwy when they collided crushing the the cabin.

OCTOBER 28: A 76-year-old man died at the scene of a fiery crash at Goomborian. The man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle was unable to survive the impact when his ute careered off Tin Can Bay Rd.

 

The scene of the fatal accident on Tin Can Bay Rd at Goomboorian.
The scene of the fatal accident on Tin Can Bay Rd at Goomboorian. Renee Albrecht

NOVEMBER 9: In November the old Bruce Hwy struck when death made a comeback near Sankeys Rd. What was once one of the most notorious stretches of highway in Australia, a man's life was claimed in a single vehicle accident. The 65-year-old man was the sole occupant of the car after it tumbled down a steep embankment.

DECEMBER 6: Who could forget earlier this month the confronting scenes of a fatal accident near Bunnings. The male driver of a white utility was killed at the scene after colliding with a truck. The incident closed the Bruce Hwy for some time while forensic crash experts pieced together the scene.

In light of these incidences, Sgt Webster is urging everyone to consider the Fatal Five (speeding, drink and drug driving, failing to wear a seatbelt, driving tired and being distracted).

During last year's road safety campaign police conducted 624,798 roadside breath tests and 9,287 drug tests on driver across Queensland.

Gympie Times

Topics:  crash fatal crash tragedy

STAY SAFE: A tragic year on Gympie roads remembered

STAY SAFE: A tragic year on Gympie roads remembered

DESPITE highway upgrades and calls for motorists to travel safely, the Gympie region has suffered more than its fair share of road tragedies this year.

OPINION: No excuse for scaring pensioners with lies

YEAR THAT WAS: Many of us must have been hungering for a moment of peace, assurance and goodwill this year, says Colin Claridge.

2016 has been an ugly year in many respects

Gympie's young tennis star impresses in state comp

JUST ACE: Gympie tennis player Britney Fallon has had a breakthrough year in 2016 winning the Sunshine Coast Junior Development Series and earning a national ranking.

Fallon stands out in Brisbane tournament after stellar year

Gympie Gallery holiday summer fun

EXHIBITION: Step inside a wonderful story when you visit the exhibition A Sense of Wonder at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

Here's what's happening at the Gallery for the holidays.

Local Partners

Open day a big hit in Widgee

Plenty went on, and plenty more to come.

After near-death experience, James Henry looks for his heroes

SURVIVOR: James Henry.

The search for the local 'angels' who saved his life

13 Things to do in Gympie these holidays

HOLIDAY FUN: January 16 is a chance to have a go at stand up paddle boarding at Inskip Point.

Lots to do these holidays starting with Christmas Eve

Trees bring magic to Mary Christmas

TINSEL TREES: The team driving the horse and cart admire the decorated trees as they head up the street at dusk last Wednesday night.

Tinsel and baubles all part of celebration

What's on around Gympie this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary December 20-24

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

POP Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Michael Fassbender reprises his role as David.

The trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

Gympie Gallery holiday summer fun

EXHIBITION: Step inside a wonderful story when you visit the exhibition A Sense of Wonder at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

Here's what's happening at the Gallery for the holidays.

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight

TV Insider: Guillermo del Toro leads new Netflix kids' show

A still from the new Dreamworks show Trollhunters.

Dreamworks' new series gets a scary twist

choose 1 or 2 first class stunning duplex units!

83 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Unit 2 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

So there are duplexes for sale and there are duplexes for sale. And then there is THIS duplex for sale. This really is the whizz bang of all duplexes. No expense...

RARE BLOCK

Lot 2 Silva Road, Jones Hill 4570

Residential Land 2.6 acres so close to town, ready and waiting to build your ... AUCTION 28th...

2.6 acres so close to town, ready and waiting to build your dream home. - Very private block surrounded by farmland - Small seasonal creek at one end of the...

QUALITY MEANS EVERYTHING!!

Lot 3 Green Trees Rd, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the ... $185,000

It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the sought after area of Pie Creek. This lovely gently sloping to flat block is situated at the end of the...

timber lovers dream 2 inspire!

20 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $279,000!

Looking for a one of a kind property? One that has its own unique piece of Gympie history, one with a classic Queenslander home loaded with unique features and...

Privet, Quiet and Convenient Living

156 Hill Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 2 1 6 $350,000

Welcome to 156 Hill Road Mothar Mountain, featuring 12 Hectares (approx 30 acres) flood free in a prime location. Elevated and gently undulating with a wide flat...

DUAL LIVING!!

4 Outlook Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $319,000

Tick every box on your must-have wish list with this sensational family home, where space, quality and location combine beautifully in one amazing package. This...

WALK-IN WALK-OUT!!

38 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $299,500

Self sustainable lifestyle with solar system, dam and 2 bores. * Low set Qlder style home with wide verandahs front, back and side * Unlimited water creates a...

CUL-DE- SAC POSITION !!

7 Bellflower Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $290,000

This low-set brick home is tucked away in a great position, within walking distance to schools and local shop with bus stop close-by. * Shady patios at the front...

DOESN&#39;T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!

152 Lawson Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant ... $198,000

An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant land in the beautiful sought after Pie Creek Area. Welcome to 152 Lawson Road Pie Creek! A...

BRAND NEW HOME ON ACREAGE

54 Gaunt Road, Glenwood 4570

House 2 1 $179,000

Retired or first home buyer, this is for you. This well presented two bedroom steel framed home which has never been lived in and situated on almost two acres is...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!