Stay away from people with his number, woman told

A MAGISTRATE approving bail for a woman, who allegedly breached a domestic violence order eight times with texts to her ex-partner, has urged her to avoid people who have his phone number.

The woman cried quietly in the prisoner's dock in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, dabbing at her eyes with a tissue as the police prosecutor told the court she had sent about 18 text messages to the man, who was the aggrieved in a domestic violence order.

The woman had been in custody since her arrest last Wednesday, and appeared in watch house-issued garb.

The prosecutor said the text messages were sent during October 12-26, in which time she was twice called to face court for breaching the order.

"She comes back to court (today) with a further five charges,” the prosecutor said.

"She continues to bombard the aggrieved with these text messages.”

She now faces a total of eight counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

Defence lawyer Rachel Tierney told the court the woman had been having "difficulty coming to terms with the end of the relationship” and had not realised the severity of the order.

"The past four days when she has been remanded has made it crystal clear,” Ms Tierney said.

Magistrate M. Baldwin said the woman could spend up to seven months waiting to be sentenced.

"If I don't give you bail, you could be in custody until the end of May,” Mrs Baldwin said.

She assured the woman her brief stay in the watch house would be "nothing like a women's prison”.

Mrs Baldwin granted bail with strict conditions to prevent the woman contacting her ex-partner, his new partner or his son.

She ordered the woman's phone be surrendered so she could not text or call the man, and urged the woman to stay away from anyone connected with him.

"You need to not associate with anyone who has his number,” she said.

She also imposed a curfew and ordered the woman to report to Gympie Police Station three times a week.