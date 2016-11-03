29°
News

Stay away from people with his number, woman told

Francesca McMackin | 3rd Nov 2016 7:19 AM
A woman has been warned she could face up to seven months in jail waiting for her case to be sentenced if she again breaches a no-contact order.
A woman has been warned she could face up to seven months in jail waiting for her case to be sentenced if she again breaches a no-contact order. Lee Constable

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAGISTRATE approving bail for a woman, who allegedly breached a domestic violence order eight times with texts to her ex-partner, has urged her to avoid people who have his phone number.

The woman cried quietly in the prisoner's dock in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, dabbing at her eyes with a tissue as the police prosecutor told the court she had sent about 18 text messages to the man, who was the aggrieved in a domestic violence order.

The woman had been in custody since her arrest last Wednesday, and appeared in watch house-issued garb.

The prosecutor said the text messages were sent during October 12-26, in which time she was twice called to face court for breaching the order.

"She comes back to court (today) with a further five charges,” the prosecutor said.

"She continues to bombard the aggrieved with these text messages.”

She now faces a total of eight counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

Defence lawyer Rachel Tierney told the court the woman had been having "difficulty coming to terms with the end of the relationship” and had not realised the severity of the order.

"The past four days when she has been remanded has made it crystal clear,” Ms Tierney said.

Magistrate M. Baldwin said the woman could spend up to seven months waiting to be sentenced.

"If I don't give you bail, you could be in custody until the end of May,” Mrs Baldwin said.

She assured the woman her brief stay in the watch house would be "nothing like a women's prison”.

Mrs Baldwin granted bail with strict conditions to prevent the woman contacting her ex-partner, his new partner or his son.

She ordered the woman's phone be surrendered so she could not text or call the man, and urged the woman to stay away from anyone connected with him.

"You need to not associate with anyone who has his number,” she said.

She also imposed a curfew and ordered the woman to report to Gympie Police Station three times a week.

Gympie Times
Truck driver killed when 'faulty' vehicle smashed into tree

Truck driver killed when 'faulty' vehicle smashed into tree

A FAULTY truck is likely to behind the cause of a crash that killed Proston truck driver Stephen Ross Brown near Cloyna, west of Gympie, a Corner has heard.

20 jobs going in Gympie right now

Now Hiring written on the Wipe board

Looking for work? Check out who's hiring right now in Gympie.

Owners torn as CBD makeover puts pressure on businesses

Mayor Mick Curran

Customers happy, shop owners not unanimous on Smithfield St revamp

Horror shooting: Two women dead, one man critical

SHOOTING: Police have confirmed three are in a critical condition after a domestic shooting. Two patients have been rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital.

One dead and three critical in a "domestic-related shooting"

Local Partners

An 'apple' a day a nice way to thank Nash teachers

James Nash State High School teachers recognised as part World Teachers Day celebrations

Gympie group shines in Healthy Towns Awards

HAPPY AND HEALTHY: Cooloola Human Services Network representatives (from left) Peter Blashki, Cass Elstrob and Gary Davidson celebrate collecting the Connections with Place Award in the 2016 Healthy Towns Awards.

CHSN wins Connections with Place award

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for Gympie region November 3-5

Gympie Riding for Disabled saddles up for open day

IN THE SADDLE: John Bowditch on Bridget and Sarah Sutcliffe on Red Ned take a ride at the Gympie and District Riding for Disabled grounds ahead of this Saturday's open day.

Riding for Disabled open day this Saturday

What's on around Gympie region today

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region today.

Community Diary for Wednesday, November 2

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

FUNNY man continues to find success with fourth season of homegrown comedy.

  • TV

  • 3rd Nov 2016 9:00 AM

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

Harry Styles records video message for terminally ill fan

What's on the big screen this week

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge makes its local debut.

Hervey Bay dancer will perfom in Dubai's new theme park

Jeanette Jordan has been in Dubai since July, rehearsing for the upcoming show.

Jeanette Jordan will take stage in show inspired by Step Up movie.

Legion Festival officially cancels January launch

Legion Music Fest January launch has been cancelled. Photo Contributed

Bad news for metal lovers as Legion Fest calls off January launch

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field's Instagram post

For smashing the most pumpkins in one minute

Lifestyle or Earning Potential - Your Choice!

730 Kandanga Imbil Road, Imbil 4570

0 0 Auction On Site...

-53.87 acres a stones throw from Imbil CBD -Perfect lifestyle block for your dream home or; -DA approval is already in place should you wish to subdivide -Ideal...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

CIRCLE&#39;S END

Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 1 $595,000

The perfect horse, cattle or lifestyle property is waiting for you to come and enjoy. 81.9 acres (33.18ha) of rich country ranging from alluvial flats, gently...

Developers- Marina Views - RESIDENTIAL CHOICE

2 Oyster Parade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 2 $585,000

Directly Opposite the Marina - Sought after Location Property has DUAL street access - Oyster Parade and Skyring Place Live in ... OR .... Develop Zoned ....

FINDERS KEEPERS!!

37 Cross Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 1 1 $280,000

Welcome to this private low set brick home nestled on 5 Acres with great water supply at 37 Cross Crescent, Curra Inside features, tidy light and airy kitchen...

LOCATION!! POTENTIAL!!

104 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 $389,000

This neat property is situated on a large 1988m2 prime location on the Southside. Positioned on the corner of the Groundwater Road and Serenity Drive (Crest...

Great Buying

11 Struan Cres, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This high-set large weatherboard home is located in a quiet family friendly area, walking distance to local schools parks and shops and only 3 minute drive form...

QUALITY LIVING WITH THE MOST ENVIABLE OF VIEWS

99 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This lovingly maintained master built, quality brick home is positioned on a 2462m2 allotment in the highly desirable location of Sorensen Road. The Tasmanian...

MEETING THE MARKET

99 Green Trees Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land Build here! Position your dream home with a northerly aspect, with well ... $168,000

Build here! Position your dream home with a northerly aspect, with well established trees and post and rail fence on the front boundary. The 6000m2 (approx)...

LIVE NATURALLY

Neerdie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $299,000

This unique property with outstanding views is waiting for you. It is all here, all you have to do is finish this elegant pole home. The poles are in the ground...

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!