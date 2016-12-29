Statistics show the vital work our lifeguards do

STARTLING statistics released by Surf Life Saving Queensland have revealed how essential is the work done by the dedicated work life savers and life guards on our beaches.

Beautiful summer weather has had crowds flock to local beaches in the tens of thousands over the holidays and the numbers from one day alone reveal the need for the volunteer force.

It's a timely reminder about the need for swimmers to be vigilant on our beaches.

"On Christmas Eve alone, there were over 11,000 preventative actions taken across the state,” an SLSQ spokesman says.

"There were 45 completed rescues taken during the day, including seven across the Sunshine Coast,” he says.

Since the beginning of the 2016-17 lifesaving season on September 17, there have been three full rescues at Double Island Point and 17 at Rainbow Beach, including a close call on Tuesday afternoon.

More than 250,000 visitors have made the trip to both beaches since the beginning of the season, as tourism in the Sunshine Coast continues to enjoy a banner year of renewed popularity.

Preventative actions on both beaches number in the thousands, with just under 4000 at Rainbow Beach and 1779 at Double Island.

Life-saving first aid has been administered to hundreds as well.

The stretch of beach from Noosa River to the tower at Rainbow Beach was listed as a coastal black spot for the current lifesaving season in SLSQ's Coast Safe Report, with plans for more signage at key points in an attempt to alert swimmers about dangerous conditions.