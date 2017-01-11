36°
State-wide court crackdown on 'illegal' bail conditions

Arthur Gorrie
| 11th Jan 2017 10:43 AM
A District Court decision in Gympie will affect people on bail throughout Queensland, as the decision's effects filtered through the magistrates court system this week.
A District Court decision in Gympie will affect people on bail throughout Queensland, as the decision's effects filtered through the magistrates court system this week.

MANY thousands of people coming before courts across Queensland, now and in the future, will have easier bail conditions, as a recent District Court ruling filters through the system.

A state-wide crackdown on what a District Court judge described as "illegal” police-requested bail conditions has led to changes which made a New Year appearance in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

"We're not allowed to do that anymore,” Gympie magistrate M Baldwin told police in response to a submission seeking daily reporting, as a condition of bail for a young man subject to mental health assessments.

Mrs Baldwin's decision to impose a twice-weekly reporting condition instead followed the judge's ruling, also in Gympie last year, that many police-requested bail conditions were unjustified, unnecessary and therefore "illegal.”

Judge G Long criticised magistrates for sometimes going along too readily with police submissions on bail matters and called for more rigorous assessment.

He said it was essential such conditions be justified, aas a matter of freeing up police and District Court resources, as well as the rights of accused persons.

Told that such conditions sometimes originated with watch house bail, issued by police, and later continued by magistrates, the judge said there was "an obligation on the magistrates courts” to assess police requests for conditions and said some of them appeared to have been imposed "for no apparent reason.”

Topics:  bail district court gympie magistrates court

