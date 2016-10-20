State government taking tick checks seriously

TICKED OFF: New state legislation is cracking down on the spread of cattle ticks from region to region

CATTLE producers across the state have been urged to get acquainted with new legislation designed to the prevent the spread ticks attached to livestock.

The new laws, introduced on July 1 this year, have brought sweeping changes to the way the dangerous pest is monitored and controlled.

"Historically Queensland was separated into three cattle tick zones,” says Dr Matthew Ball, Livestock Technical Services Manager with Virbac Australia.

"This new legislation as divided Queensland into two distinct zones - a cattle tick free zone and a cattle tick invested zone.”

Producers who don't comply with the laws face steep penalties, up to and including three years imprisonment.

The new approach reflects a tougher attitude shown by the state government toward biosecurity.

Any cattle currently situated in tick-infested zones must now be treated with chemicals and certified by accredited staff before they can be moved over zone lines.

Dr Ball recommended producers should consult with local vets to ensure their tick management plans meet these new standards.