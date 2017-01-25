35°
News

Start planning for flood-proof bridge to Southside: MP

25th Jan 2017 4:54 PM
Opening of the Kidd Bridge in 1961. It is time proper planning started on the flood-proof bridge linking Gympie to the Southside, says Tony Perrett.
Opening of the Kidd Bridge in 1961. It is time proper planning started on the flood-proof bridge linking Gympie to the Southside, says Tony Perrett. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE and its biggest growth corridor, the Southside, needs a bigger, better higher bridge link, and proper planning for that bridge needs to start now, Gympie MP Tony Perrett said this week.

Mr Perrett met with the new regional head of Transport and Main Roads for the Wide Bay/Burnett, Stephen Mallows, on Wednesday, and told Mr Mallows the region needed to be prepared for the population growth that was already happening and will only increase, so that the region can capitalise on economic opportunities.

Normanby bridge getting a clean-off to open traffic to the Southside during one of Gympie&#39;s floods.
Normanby bridge getting a clean-off to open traffic to the Southside during one of Gympie's floods. Renee Pilcher

CLICK HERE: When Gympie floods

Prioritising road safety, improving access and maintenance on State roads and improving and planning for further infrastructure were among the highlighted concerns for the region's State road network, he said.

Kidd Bridge under water. It doesn&#39;t take much to flood Kidd Bridge, and once it is closed, traffic mayhem ensues over Normanby Bridge and its approaches.
Kidd Bridge under water. It doesn't take much to flood Kidd Bridge, and once it is closed, traffic mayhem ensues over Normanby Bridge and its approaches. Renee Pilcher

"Addressing these priorities ensures that it meets both expectations of locals and will prepare the region for future population growth and open it up to more economic opportunities,” Mr Perrett said.

READ MORE: Flood free bridge idea has merit

"This is about smart planning, flood proofing, and making the entire road network safer and improving access for locals, workers, businesses and tourists.

"That is why everything from upgrading and planning for bridges, resealing and upgrade programs, creating a duplicate route along the coast, improving safety and continuing the LNP's strong commitment on upgrading the Bruce Hwy should be the focus in our region.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett under Normanby Bridge.
Gympie MP Tony Perrett under Normanby Bridge. Renee Pilcher

Also on the agenda at the briefing was the imminent plans to upgrade the notorious intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Wide Bay Hwy north of Gympie, raising the Coondoo Creek Bridge, upgrading the Mary Valley Hwy to improve safety, a new bridge over the Six Mile Creek on the Pomona to Kin Kin Road, completing the Coastal Link road, especially the Noonan Range section thereby creating an alternative route from Caloundra through to Hervey Bay without having to travel on the Bruce Hwy.

"The Government is already aware of these projects as I have already raised them in the Parliament or spoken to and written to the minister putting them forward for consideration,” Mr Perrett said.

Traffic on Rocklea Drive trying to get over Normanby Bridge after the flood. It doesn&#39;t take much to flood Kidd Bridge, and once it is closed, traffic mayhem ensues over Normanby Bridge and its approaches.
Traffic on Rocklea Drive trying to get over Normanby Bridge after the flood. It doesn't take much to flood Kidd Bridge, and once it is closed, traffic mayhem ensues over Normanby Bridge and its approaches. Renee Pilcher

"This region has one of the lowest socio-economic and unemployment profiles in the state and a greater emphasis needs to be on real projects which provide value for money and long term economic benefits.

"If the Government is genuine about funding infrastructure it will invest in these projects,” he said.

Gympie Times

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Start planning for flood-proof bridge to Southside: MP

Start planning for flood-proof bridge to Southside: MP

Gympie MP Tony Perrett has urged the Transport Dept to start proper planning now for a new, flood-proof bridge linking Gympie to the Southside

Gympie's timber industry given big boost

Mayor Mick Curran.

TIMBER Qld applauds Gympie council's new timber policy

Historic book store to close today

Judy’s Book Exchange has a new owner, Rachel Ramsey, after 50 years.

Free books as historic store closes its doors today.

iPhone and iPad owners need to do this right now

It could stop a hacker controlling your iPhone or iPad

Local Partners

Our community, helping Scott to his feet

WHEN Gympie-born Scott Hoare became a tetraplegic after a horror accident late last year, his hometown jumped at the chance to throw in whatever help they could

Cooran acoustic nights start year on the right note

GOOD SOUND: ZIKO performs at an earlier Cooran Acoustic Night.

INTO the New Year and the Cooran acoustic nights are back on.

Exhibition seen through the artist's own eyes

Artist Beth Diprose.

Artist Beth Diprose exhibits at Pomona

Dinner celebrates Gympie region's rural women

SUPPORTING RURAL WOMEN: Host of the February 18 Everyone Needs A Famrer dinner Mikaela Calvert.

Dinner turns spotlight on achievements of region's rural women

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

AMY Adams, Joel Edgerton and Tom Hanks snubbed.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Our community, helping Scott to his feet

LOCAL SPIRIT: Scott Hoare in hospital with his fiancé Angie Minucos

After horror accident, Gympie rallies around for auction.

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

IDEAL FOR GREY NOMAD HOMEBASE

Lot 650 Neerdie Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $127,500

Situated off a main arterial road in Glenwood is a picturesque 1.5 acre block with a fairly new 9m by 9m shed. The block is fenced on two sides and has a good...

LITTLE COUNTRY PARADISE

461 Sandy Creek Road, Veteran 4570

House 2 1 2 $299,000

Located on a usable 5 acres and under 10 minutes' drive to Gympie's CBD, this is great country living. This sturdy highset home consists of 2 bedrooms and 1...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $259,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

SPECIAL BLOCK AT KIN KIN

Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $199,000

This 1669m2 parcel of land, being of easterly aspect in the middle of Kin Kin has just become available for sale. This block is positioned so that it is a one...

TRANQUILITY ON ACREAGE

51 Lower Wonga Hall Road, Lower Wonga 4570

House 3 1 2 $285,000

Situated 15 minutes north of Gympie is a 3 bedroom lowset modern brick home situated on a picturesque fully fenced 5 acres. The home has an open plan living area...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $340,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

Get your Roller Skates on !! Neat 3 Bed Home

7 Sole Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Exclusively Listed- Excellent opportunity for a savvy investor or your holiday home in Tin Can Bay. Neat, clean and tidy and close to amenities will make this home...

LOOK at ME

12 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $299,000...

This property is a real surprise package which would happily rollover from weekender to being your retirement home. The size of the amazing open living space is...

Waterfront Opportunity of a LIFETIME !!

75 Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 1 1 1 $375,000

WATERFRONT !! If you have ever dreamt of buying a cottage with water views have I got a deal for you !! What a perfect time of the year to purchase this...

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Gympie has a new youthful edge as families flee 'overpriced' Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions

OUR FUTURE: BethAnn, Janae, Matthias and Jason Kauffman from new Mary St business Mamma Dee's Kitchen are part of the wave of young settlers moving to Gympie and helping diversify its economy.

It's a new young Gympie as families flee 'Grey South East'

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!