St Peter's decks the halls for a very special show

COME TOGETHER: Marissa Stevens, Fr Bruce Dorman and Rev Andrew Cooper overlooking the nativity scene at St Peter's.

WHEN casting an eye over the expansive nativity scene at St Peter's church this afternoon, Father Bruce Dorman noticed a interesting piece missing from the little Bethlehem.

"Where's the baby Jesus?” he says, gesturing toward an empty manger filled with cotton wool.

WATCH: Christmas extravaganza at St Peter's: Christmas trees of all shapes, sizes and colours stretch up and down the sides of the church.

Rev Andrew Cooper mentions the piece hasn't been placed into the scene just yet, ironically just a few days before Christmas.

"He hasn't arrived yet,” he laughs.

With or without a plastic lord and saviour the spectacle on display inside the church is impressive, even during the daytime.

Christmas trees of all shapes, sizes and colours stretch up and down the sides of the church, which come alive at night with tinsel, lights and baubles.

The end of the year is a busy time for Rev Andrew Cooper, but in between planning Christmas mass he said church staff have been hard at work creating something unique for the community.

"Well Easter can be a bit busier,” the reverend admits, looking up and down the pews.

"But we really wanted to do something for the community and let them celebrate the joy of Christmas.”

Community groups and organisations from around town have been invited to create their own trees for the expansive display, which includes intricate lighting set-ups both in and outside of the building.

With St Peter's opening its doors every night until Friday, the event marks the first time the church has attempted anything like this.

The trees, numbering well over 30, show the creativity of groups from all walks of life, including a multicoloured display from Rainbow Beach and a tongue-in-cheek blue and white tree from the police.

"I did like the police tape around the presents underneath the tree saying 'do not touch,” Rev Cooper says, laughing.

"I thought that was a nice touch.”

The goal, as the reverend explained, was to show an entertaining side to the holiday without ignoring its spiritual and religious origins.

"The goal is to move away from the commercialism of Christmas, and also the perception of Christmas mass as this sombre, dry event,” he says.

"It's something fun for families around town to enjoy.”

Craft stalls, raffles and sausage sizzles all being offered alongside the decorations.

The centrepiece of the display is actually to the side of the church's main hall - a large nativity scene complete with a perpetual twinkling night sky.

"The kids have been absolutely loving it - I'm thinking about using Australian animals next year,” Rev Cooper said, gesturing to the animals.

"I keep asking them to find all the mice we've hidden through the scene.”