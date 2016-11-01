St Patrick's College celebrates student success

THE St Patrick's College extended community turned out in force for the school's annual commemoration evening in the Matthew Horan Centre last Friday night.
Among a host of awards handed out to the highest achievers was Dux of the School, which this year went to school captain and Rotary All-rounder Prudence Townsend-Webb.
The following is a list of the major college awards presented:
Academic
USQ Year 12 Excellence Award & Brother Wynne Trophy (Dux) Prudence Townsend-Webb;
MVS Logan Valuers VET student Brian Wynn;
Yr 11 USQ Excellence Award Nicholas Ellems;
Eve Boyle Improvement Award Nathan Matthews;
Nathan O'Neill Diligence Award Lily Dargusch-Haig;
USC Rise & Shine Award Emily Brantz;
USC Vision for Learning Ella Moro, Belarna Pertot;
Calibre Excellence in Design Award Jesse Grant, Belarna Pertot.
Sport
Middle Sportsman (Year 7/8) Samuel Klein;
Middle Sportswoman Allie Salter;
Junior Sportsman (Year 9/10) Leo Cartwright;
Junior Sportswoman Taylah Jordan;
Emmanual Vernados Senior Sportsman Christopher Humphris;
Emmanual Vernados Senior Sportswoman Caitlin Urwin;
Brisbane Catholic Education Spirit of Sport Samuel Dugdale;
Pierre de Courbertin Award Gemma Newton;
Cooloola Fitness Centre Junior Allrounder Sportsperson Tia McLennan;
Cooloola Fitness Centre Senior Allrounder Sportsperson Joseph Chapman;
Kevin Murphy Spirit of Rugby Award Liam Carr.
Cultural
Kevin Murphy Middle Alanna Braine;
Kevin Murphy Junior Perdita Gould;
Kevin Murphy Senior Jesse Grant,
Leadership and Service
Year 10 Long Tan Award Leo Cartwright;
Year 12 Long Tan Award Prudence Townsend-Webb;
Neil Jones Award Bailey Nugent;
Lions Service Award Georgina Armstrong;
Merv King Environment Charlotte Jones;
Mission
Lions Middle Spiritual Jessica Laffey;
Lions Junior Spiritual Patrick Adams;
Wilf Tobin Spiritual Gemma Newton.
All-rounder Awards
USQ Excellence Award Alexander Leis;
Caltex Best All Rounder Lily Dargusch-Haig;
Rotary All Rounder - Senior Prudence Townsend-Webb.
Life Of The College
SRC Middle School Spirit Award Alanna Braine & Naomi Speed;
SRC Junior School Spirit Award Shellie Joseph;
Hon. F.I. Power Spirit of St Patrick's Anna Cartwright;
Bryan Baker Memorial Anna Cartwright, Liam Window;
College Staff Award for Service to the College Gabrielle Crawford;
P.V. Kenny Trophy to the Champion House Rice.
First Place In Subject
Baldwins Law Prize - BCT Kiera Lynam;
Baldwins Law Prize - Legal Studies Georgia Hayes;
Br. Deagon Memorial Prize - Visual Art Belarna Pertot;
Br. Deagon Memorial Prize - Visual Art Isabelle Cull;
Br. R. Miller Prize - Maths B Prudence Townsend-Webb;
Br. R. Miller Prize - Maths C Anna Murley;
Calibre (Qld) Pty Ltd Prize - Graphics Samuel Rowan;
Frank Rogers Memorial Prize - Chemistry Prudence Townsend-Webb;
Frank Rogers Prize - Physics Sohail Malek;
Gympie Credit Union Prize - Economics Kiera Lynam;
Gympie Credit Union Prize - Economics Liam Carr;
Gympie Regional Council Prize - Geography Kate McDonnell;
Gympie Regional Council Prize - Study of Religion Jesse Grant;
Gympie Regional Council Prize- -Modern History Jesse Grant;
Kelly Family Prize - English Jesse Grant;
Kelly Family Prize - English Com Breanna Twine;
Last Family Prize - Drama Jesse Grant;
Major Family Prize - Religion & Ethics Samuel Rowan;
Murray & Associates Pty Ltd Prize - Maths A Tia Herberts;
MVS Property Valuers Prize - Certificate in Construction Hayden Jenkins;
MVS Logan Valuers Prize - Certificate in Sport & Recreation Jordan Brown;
Nolan Meats Prize - Physical Education Billie Strachan;
Nolans Meats Prize - Music Gabrielle Crawford;
Tony Perrett (MP) Prize - Creative Art Breanna Twine;
Tony Perrett (MP) Prize - FTV Isabelle Cull;
United Friendly Society Association of Gympie Prize - Biology Rhea Dhillon.