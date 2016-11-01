St Patrick's College celebrates student success

TOP STUDENT: Prudence Townsend-Webb received the award for Dux of the School, as well as the Year 12 Long Tan and Year 12 Excellence Awards.

THE St Patrick's College extended community turned out in force for the school's annual commemoration evening in the Matthew Horan Centre last Friday night.

Among a host of awards handed out to the highest achievers was Dux of the School, which this year went to school captain and Rotary All-rounder Prudence Townsend-Webb.

The following is a list of the major college awards presented:

Academic

USQ Year 12 Excellence Award & Brother Wynne Trophy (Dux) Prudence Townsend-Webb;

MVS Logan Valuers VET student Brian Wynn;

Yr 11 USQ Excellence Award Nicholas Ellems;

Eve Boyle Improvement Award Nathan Matthews;

Nathan O'Neill Diligence Award Lily Dargusch-Haig;

USC Rise & Shine Award Emily Brantz;

USC Vision for Learning Ella Moro, Belarna Pertot;

Calibre Excellence in Design Award Jesse Grant, Belarna Pertot.

FAR LEFT: Shellie Joseph, SRC Junior School Spirit Award. Jacob Carson

Sport

Middle Sportsman (Year 7/8) Samuel Klein;

LEFT: Samuel Klein was awarded the Middle (Year 7-8) Sportsman award. Jacob Carson

Middle Sportswoman Allie Salter;

Junior Sportsman (Year 9/10) Leo Cartwright;

Taylah Jordan and Leo Cartwright were awarded Junior Sportswoman and Sportsman. Jacob Carson

Junior Sportswoman Taylah Jordan;

FAR RIGHT: Christopher Humphris was the recipient of the Emmanuel Venardos Senior Sportsman award. Jacob Carson

Emmanual Vernados Senior Sportsman Christopher Humphris;

RIGHT: Caitlin Urwin was the recipient of the Emmanuel Venardos Senior Sportswoman award. Jacob Carson

Emmanual Vernados Senior Sportswoman Caitlin Urwin;

Brisbane Catholic Education Spirit of Sport Samuel Dugdale;

Pierre de Courbertin Award Gemma Newton;

Cooloola Fitness Centre Junior Allrounder Sportsperson Tia McLennan;

Cooloola Fitness Centre Senior Allrounder Sportsperson Joseph Chapman;

Kevin Murphy Spirit of Rugby Award Liam Carr.

Nicholas Ellems was awarded the Year 11 Excellence award. Jacob Carson

Cultural

Kevin Murphy Middle Alanna Braine;

Kevin Murphy Junior Perdita Gould;

Kevin Murphy Senior Jesse Grant,

Leadership and Service

Year 10 Long Tan Award Leo Cartwright;

Year 12 Long Tan Award Prudence Townsend-Webb;

Neil Jones Award Bailey Nugent;

Lions Service Award Georgina Armstrong;

Merv King Environment Charlotte Jones;

Naomi Speed was awarded the SRC Middle School Spirit trophy. Jacob Carson

Mission

Lions Middle Spiritual Jessica Laffey;

Lions Junior Spiritual Patrick Adams;

Wilf Tobin Spiritual Gemma Newton.

RIGHT: Perdita Gould was the recipient of the Kevin Murphy Junior Cultural award. Jacob Carson

All-rounder Awards

USQ Excellence Award Alexander Leis;

Caltex Best All Rounder Lily Dargusch-Haig;

Rotary All Rounder - Senior Prudence Townsend-Webb.

Life Of The College

SRC Middle School Spirit Award Alanna Braine & Naomi Speed;

SRC Junior School Spirit Award Shellie Joseph;

Hon. F.I. Power Spirit of St Patrick's Anna Cartwright;

Bryan Baker Memorial Anna Cartwright, Liam Window;

College Staff Award for Service to the College Gabrielle Crawford;

P.V. Kenny Trophy to the Champion House Rice.

First Place In Subject

Baldwins Law Prize - BCT Kiera Lynam;

Baldwins Law Prize - Legal Studies Georgia Hayes;

Br. Deagon Memorial Prize - Visual Art Belarna Pertot;

Br. Deagon Memorial Prize - Visual Art Isabelle Cull;

Br. R. Miller Prize - Maths B Prudence Townsend-Webb;

Br. R. Miller Prize - Maths C Anna Murley;

Calibre (Qld) Pty Ltd Prize - Graphics Samuel Rowan;

Frank Rogers Memorial Prize - Chemistry Prudence Townsend-Webb;

Frank Rogers Prize - Physics Sohail Malek;

Gympie Credit Union Prize - Economics Kiera Lynam;

Gympie Credit Union Prize - Economics Liam Carr;

Gympie Regional Council Prize - Geography Kate McDonnell;

Gympie Regional Council Prize - Study of Religion Jesse Grant;

Gympie Regional Council Prize- -Modern History Jesse Grant;

Kelly Family Prize - English Jesse Grant;

Kelly Family Prize - English Com Breanna Twine;

Last Family Prize - Drama Jesse Grant;

Major Family Prize - Religion & Ethics Samuel Rowan;

Murray & Associates Pty Ltd Prize - Maths A Tia Herberts;

MVS Property Valuers Prize - Certificate in Construction Hayden Jenkins;

MVS Logan Valuers Prize - Certificate in Sport & Recreation Jordan Brown;

Nolan Meats Prize - Physical Education Billie Strachan;

Nolans Meats Prize - Music Gabrielle Crawford;

Tony Perrett (MP) Prize - Creative Art Breanna Twine;

Tony Perrett (MP) Prize - FTV Isabelle Cull;

United Friendly Society Association of Gympie Prize - Biology Rhea Dhillon.