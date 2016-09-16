Springhalls a dream come true

Kim Springhall relaxing on the property she and her husband George have spent the past 21 years transforming into its current state.

A glimpse of Springhalls: A brief look at the exterior grounds of the Springhalls property.

DREAMS do come true, as shown by the Springhalls and their immaculately crafted 2ha property at Cedar Pocket.

"It was just a paddock with grass as tall as me,” Kim Springhall said of the property, which they purchased in late 1990 - years before they bought the house that now sits on the grounds and has become an icon in the area.

Mrs Springhall said this month marked the 21st anniversary since they moved the house from its previous location, where Brodies is now located on ChannonSt.

The Springhalls dedicated themselves to constructing a rustic rural atmosphere. They had to reinforce the original swan neck veranda roof to comply with modern building standards, and the century-old, worn sheds perched comfortably nearby are actually modern constructs.

The intervening 21 years has given Mrs Springhall the chance to watch her labours come to fruition, seeing the garden she mostly tended herself - from planting the pencil trees on the front lawn to trimming and curating the topiary and flowers dotted around the house - grow and blossom.

While the beauty seen from the outside is nothing short of stunning, the interior manages to hold its own in comparison.

From local sources to as far away as Adelaide, MrsSpringhall said the couple had eagerly sought anything with a touch of history and character that would complement the house, helping turn a property with an already established past into a carefully constructed monument of a bygone era.

Mrs Springhall said it had been easy to decide how she wanted the place to look.

"I like history and old things,” she said, laughing.

Backing onto the Cedar Pocket dam, an aura of rural peace hovers over the property, sparsely interrupted by the crow of a rooster from a neighbour's yard, which only adds to the old-world charm.

While usually a haven for just themselves to enjoy, the Springhalls open their doors to the Little Haven palliative care fundraiser every second year.