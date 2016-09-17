Spring Racing Carnival fashions

WHAT do you think of when you think of racing fashions?

Most think of wild hats, impossibly high heels and unobtainable fashion.

This gorgeous fashion shoot, by Photography By Bambi and On Location Boutique, proves that compromising on price doesn't mean you have to compromise on elegance, and while wild hats will get you noticed, teaming the right Gendi fascinator with the right frock will get you noticed without the weird factor.

This collection contains a range of different designs with the pencil skirt high on the agenda for creating jaw-dropping looks, and the 50s pinafore style, flared from the waist in colourful florals also a look that will turn heads.

Sleeves are either elbow length or non-existent and hemlines are down around the knees.

Antique lace also features heavily in this spring collection, and you can't beat lace to ramp up the feminine factor.

Colours are in too, but don't underestimate the power of navy and black to create flawless lines and make an elegant impact.

A tip with matching your fascinator to your multicoloured outfit is to find one of the bold colours and match your fascinator, hat and shoes to that. By choosing that one colour to complement your accessories, you will make a real statement in style.

Also, you can introduce a colour element, if you are going with neutral tones.

A monochromatic frock can be elevated in elegance by a striking red hat, shoes and clutch to contrast with the stark black and white.

However you choose to step out and make a statement this racing season, make sure you pop in and see Judy at On Location Boutique to find an outfit and accessories to suit you.