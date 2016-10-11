Spring into the fair at St Pat's

Hamish Malone, Austin Pronger, Tim Malone warm up the popcorn machine ahead of the St. Patrick's Spring Fair.

When: Friday October14, 3.30pm - 6.30pm.

Where: St. Patrick's Primary School Spring Fair

COME one, come all to the St. Patrick's Primary School Spring Fair this Friday afternoon where there will be a tonne of fun for the whole family.

Running from 3.30 - 6.30pm at St Patrick's Primary School, Church St, a mammoth line up of inflatable fun, crafts, face painting, lucky dips, games and prizes will keep young and old entertained.

You'll have to be in it to win it at the fair's cent auction with 101 prizes up for grabs, including major prizes of a gym membership, girl's bike, more than $400 worth of vouchers, Aussie World passes, fruit trays, hay bales and toys.

And don't miss the Art Auction, where artwork produced by each class, with the support of well known Gympie artist Amica Whincop will go under the hammer.

A great range of hot food and hot and cold drinks will be available and much more.

Unlimited inflatables/games pass costs $12 at the primary school office or $15 on the day and $5 for under 4 year-olds.

Parking is available via Church St and Bligh St.