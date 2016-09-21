Gympie comes together for special school's great day

HEROES: Brayden Dave and Bryce Mitchell meet Tony Wildman from the QFES.

GYMPIE Special School is the home of Ardy the Giraffe who has just celebrated his second birthday.

Principal Barry Tarlinton said each year the school likes to celebrate his birthday.

"This year we wanted to do something a little different to bring our community together, and what a success it was," Mr Tarlinton said.

ON THE BALL: Chloe Smith with teacher Alison Huth having a hit at the Gympie Special School day. Renee Albrecht

The school showcased new and upgraded class areas, held a student art auction and stalls which sold items children had created, cooked, made or grown.

Nine organisations whose focus is supporting persons with a disability provided displays and presentations for parents and visitors.

THUMBS UP: Seth Jensen has a blast at the Gympie Special School's community day on Friday September 9. Renee Albrecht

"Our student friends from Gympie West came to share the day and enjoy games and presentations from our friends in the fire and police services," he said.

Gympie SHS students utilised their hospitality skills in food stalls and the Gold Dust Rockers showed their dance moves ready for the evening disco.

"It was wonderful to have such a variety of people coming together to laugh, work, play, learn and connect," Mr Tarlinton said.