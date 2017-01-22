Speaker's office tells all on MP expenses (including his)

MP EXPENSES: How to find out how much your MP cost.

THE Speaker of the Queensland Parliament, Nicklin MP Peter Wellington, was among state politicians whose office's responded to questions last week from The Gympie Times on their spending of public money.

Mr Wellington's staff said the whole story is available in the annual report into Members' Allowances, which his office said was available on:

http://www.parliament.qld.gov.au/documents/tableOffice/TabledPapers/2016/5516T1591.pdf

The Travel Allowance claims will show travel claimed by State MPs

http://www.parliament.qld.gov.au/documents/tableOffice/TabledPapers/2016/5516T1592.pdf

All electorates can be checked from this document, his staff said.

"The Remuneration Handbook has all the details of State Members (current and former) entitlements.

It also has the acquittal requirements, which are quite extensive.

https://www.parliament.qld.gov.au/documents/Members/entitlements/Remuneration%20Handbook.pdf

His electoral neighbour, Noosa MP Glen Elmes and Gympie's north-western neighbour, Callide MP Jeff Seeney (whose electorate covers the Gympie region west from Bells Bridge) referred interested readers also to public parliamentary records.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett also spoke openly about his travel entitlements, as did federal Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.

That item is also available on The Gympie Times website.