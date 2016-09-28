Southside family devastated after roaming dogs kill chooks

SHARON Bothams was woken by her dog barking this morning at about 1am.

She didn't find out why until about 6.30am when she went into her back yard to find two dogs had got into her chook pen and killed the family's four pet chickens.

She says it has been very upsetting for her eight-year-old son Lachlan, for whom the chooks were pets and playmates.

The dogs broke into the family's chook pen early this morning. Arthur Gorrie

"He could fit one of them into his Tonka toy truck and take them for a drive in the back yard," the Johns Rd resident said this morning.

"He's heart broken.

"It shouldn't happen at Southside."