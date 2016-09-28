30°
'Sorry' on flip-flop as subdivision refused

28th Sep 2016 2:47 PM
COUNCIL VOTE: Gympie region councillors Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon.
COUNCIL VOTE: Gympie region councillors Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon.

GYMPIE region planning boss Gina Vereker has apologised for supporting a minor Mothar Mountain subdivision in July, telling councillors this morning that she had changed her mind.

Her retraction at this morning's general meeting of councillors was accompanied by an explanation that the proposed boundary realignment would have created a separate allotment where the property was cut by Cullinane Rd.

Her new advice was that the proposal was out of step with the 100ha minimum lot size recommended to preserve the viability of rural land.

Her earlier view was mistaken, she said.

"In the initial report I recommended approval, but councillors raised with me that it was inappropriate.

"You were right and I was wrong,” she told the meeting.

"I accept I was probably trying to find a way to approve it, but it doesn't comply. So I'm being honest with you.

"We are now recommending in line with what is right under the planning scheme,” she said.

Backing the subdivision (and Ms Vereker's original advice), Cr Glen Hartwig said the issue of agricultural viability was irrelevant because "you would have to be growing something illegal to make money out of that block.”

Put to the vote, the subdivision plan was rejected by the narrowest possible margin after supporter James Cochrane declared a recently discovered personal interest.

He told the meeting he had only the previous night learned the property was listed with his parents' real estate firm.

This left him with a material personal interest, requiring him to take no further part in discussion or voting.

Without his vote, the council was tied, four votes each way - Mark McDonald, Dan Stewart, Daryl Dodt and Mayor Mick Curran voting to reject the boundary realignment and Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, Mal Gear and Hilary Smerdon voting to allow it.

Cr Curran declared a tie and then used his casting ballot as meeting chairman to have the realignment rejected.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cullinane rd, gympie regional council, planning scheme, vote

