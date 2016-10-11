Something in the water: do people have right to choose?

WHAT DO YOU THINK? Letter writer thinks people should have the right choose whether or not they want fluoride in their water.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR ON FLUORIDE IN THE GYMPIE DRINKING WATER

GREAT letter from Pat Sellen. I could not agree more.

People should absolutely have the right to choose what they put in their bodies.

And as for Glen Ramsey (GT, October 8, 2016)) I would remind him that the newspaper and social media he advises we should not be using to have our say is exactly what he has used to denigrate other people who use these avenues to voice their concerns.

If this is indeed a democracy then we have the same rights as he does.

Wendy Goldfinch,

Mothar Mountain.