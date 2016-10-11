Some like it hot

IF summer is your favourite season, then today will be a treat for you as temperatures soar to 33 degrees; five degrees above the average temperature for this time of year.

Clear skies and a warm air mass moving through the Gympie region ahead of a trough are responsible for the heat, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Woods said, which will peak in the early afternoon before cooling down.

There is a chance of a shower this afternoon, Mr Woods said as a part of a cool change later in the day that will see the week out.

"Wednesday will be cool through the district; at about 2-4 degrees below the average," he said.

"A high pressure system moving into the district won't warm up again until the weekend when Sunday will see a return to average temperatures."