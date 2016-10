LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM AN UNHAPPY RATEPYER

I FIND Gympie to be a wonderful place to live. I note though that the Sunshine Coast and Hervey Bay has a white whale as a free tourist attraction.

Gympie on the other hand has a white elephant otherwise known as The Rattler that is billed at $65 to the ratepayers on their half yearly rate notice.

So much for a "free country”. Now, after my 85 years, I am told how much and to whom I donate

Thanks Mick.

Bert Groves,

Southside.