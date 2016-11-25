30°
Snake's alive: Much-loved missing pet found safe

Frances Klein
| 25th Nov 2016 9:05 AM
HAPPY DAYS: Sylvanna the 6ft carpet python has been found alive and well in her own enclosure after missing for two weeks.
HAPPY DAYS: Sylvanna the 6ft carpet python has been found alive and well in her own enclosure after missing for two weeks.

SYLVANNA the missing 6ft carpet python has been found alive and well in her own enclosure.

The adventurous reptile had been missing for two weeks, but owner Caroline Harris had not given up hope; checking the snake's terrarium routinely with her 4-year-old daughter Elizabeth.

And last night...

"There she was on the rafters above her enclosure,” the relieved owner said.

HAPPY DAYS: Elizabeth is ecstatic to have her pet Sylvanna back home after she was missing for two weeks.
HAPPY DAYS: Elizabeth is ecstatic to have her pet Sylvanna back home after she was missing for two weeks.

The 7-year-old Murray Darling python made Gympie Times headlines as 'scaly baby' when her escape from her Hilton Rd after the family had been away for the night, sparked concern.

She is now home safe, albeit a bit jumpy and sporting a few scratch marks, but not deep enough to cut through her scales, Ms Harris said.

Ms Harris has a suspicion the snake may have been in trees near the property, but remained elusive despite neighbours helping in the search and other people in the community keeping an eye out.

Now a mature-adult snake, Sylvanna may have left to find a mate, Ms Harris said, but returned home when she found out "it's not all it's cut out to be.”

"She's never had negative encounters with anything, it would have been shocking for her to be touched by anything.”

Or perhaps the real reason for her two week vacation was to help educate the community.

"I felt like it might have changed a couple of people's minds away from hating snakes,” Ms Harris said.

She wanted people to know that carpet pythons make great pets who aren't venomous and can not kill you.

Gympie Times

Topics:  missing snake pet reptiles snake

